The South Canterbury business community and wider public will have a chance to hear from the candidates contesting the Rangitata electorate later this month at an event hosted by the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce. Photo: supplied

The South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce is inviting the business community and wider public to attend “Business Meets the Candidates”, an interactive election forum featuring candidates contesting the Rangitata electorate ahead of the 2026 general election.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for voters, business owners, employers and community members to hear directly from candidates representing six of New Zealand's political parties.

Confirmed to be attending are James Meager (National Party), Sange Malama (Labour Party), Isaac Nicholson (New Zealand First), Matt Harris (Opportunity Party), Aaron Allred (Act) and Dave Richards (Green Party).

Facilitated by Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen, the evening will focus on the issues that matter most to South Canterbury businesses and communities, and the future growth of the region.

In a statement, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the event was designed to provide a platform for meaningful discussion between candidates and the people they hope to represent.

"This is an important opportunity for our business community to hear directly from candidates about their priorities, policies, and how they plan to support business and economic growth. Healthy strong businesses lead to strong communities.

"Businesses are facing a range of challenges and this event allows our members and the wider public to ask questions, gain insights and make informed decisions ahead of the election.”

The format will include candidate introductions, responses to selected business-focused questions aligned with the Growing New Zealand from the South economic policy platform, a facilitated audience Q&A session and informal networking opportunities.

The event will be held at 5.30pm on September 30 at the Grosvenor Hotel.

Tickets are $15 and can be booked on the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce website. — Allied Media