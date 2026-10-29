The doors to the South Canterbury Museum’s Pioneer Hall building in Perth St were officially closed on Monday with day full of fun and celebration.

A dual celebration was held to both celebrate the building’s 60th anniversary as well close the doors on the site for the last time as the museum prepares to move to a new facility next year.

The day featured an afternoon of family fun full of heritage games as well as an evening event to formally mark the end of an era for the museum on its current site.

South Canterbury Museum curator Chris Rapley captured some of the action.

Alex Rapley, 14, entertains the crowd with her juggling skills. Photo: Chris Rapley

Children compete in a good old-fashioned three-legged race. Photo: Chris Rapley

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen cuts a celebratory cake to officially mark the closure of the Perth St Pioneer Hall building. Photo: Chris Rapley

Attendees could try their hand at a variety of different heritage games like ring toss. Photo: Chris Rapley

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz