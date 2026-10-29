Two South Canterbury players have made the 2026 New Zealand Heartland XV and both should get plenty of home-town support with both games to be played in Timaru.

Stand-out loose forward Siu Kakala and energetic lock Anthony Amato will feature in the two games against Manumā Samoa at Fraser Park on Sunday, November 1 and Friday, November 6.

Kakala will be racing to get fit after a hand injury denied him the chance to play in the Lochore Cup semi and final for the ‘Green and Blacks’.

The squad — picked by head coach David Harrison (Thames Valley) — boasts 13 debutants and has players from nine of the 12 Heartland unions.

Meads Cup champions King Country contributed the most players to the squad with six, while North Otago have five and Mid Canterbury have four.

The squad also contains three Ian Kirkpatrick Medal winners — Heartland’s player of the year award — in Ngāti Porou East Coast’s Sam Parkes, Whanganui’s Alekesio Vakarorogo and Kakala.

South Canterbury utility forward Tangi Savelio was unlucky to miss out after an excellent season and stand-out performance in the Lochore Cup final.

Head coach David Harrison said he had an exciting group of players to work with, and was looking to continue the tone and culture set on the 2025 tour.

“I’d like to congratulate these men on their selection. This year’s competition was extremely competitive and full of top-quality players. I’m looking forward to getting started on our preparations.

“I’m looking forward to connecting a great group of men together, as I really enjoyed last season’s tour. I anticipate we can create an environment that these guys can look back fondly on.”

Harrison said he was looking forward to reciprocating the hospitality and culture shown to his side by the Samoan sides in their 2025 tour.

“We’re very lucky to have an overseas team come and play, and now we are able to repay the hospitality afforded to us last season by them. We were blown away really, and we get to repay that now,” he says.

New Zealand Rugby chief rugby officer Mike Collins said this was a huge career highlight for many of these players.

“Each of these players has earned the honour of wearing the black jersey. It’s now a special chance for these players to represent their communities and provinces on the international stage, and strengthen New Zealand Rugby’s connection with our Pasifika neighbours.”

The squad was to assemble in Christchurch yesterday. The team will also travel to local schools in the North Otago, South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury provinces for community activations.

New Zealand Heartland XV 2026 squad:

Forwards: Carey Cornelius-Peina, Liam Rowlands, Reeve Satherley, Kaharoa Takuira-Mita (King Country), Lisivani Tuifua, Kelepi Funak, Mitchell Morton (North Otago), Josh Tye, Kenan Gillson (Thames Valley), Manasa Samo, Mitch Gibson (Mid Canterbury), Anthony Amato, Siu Kakala (South Canterbury), Lewis Bush (Wairarapa Bush),

Backs: Kristian Gent-Standen, Hone Mathieson (King Country), Connor Paki, Leighton Ralph (Horowhenua-Kapiti), Sam Parkes (Ngāti Porou East Coast), Tom Reekie, Toetu Touli (Mid Canterbury), Mataitini Feke, Ben McCarthy (North Otago), Alekesio Vakarorogo (Whanganui), Quinn Collard (Thames Valley).

Head Coach: David Harrison (Thames Valley), assistant coaches: Aarin Dunster (King Country), Mataia Aleni Feagaiga (Horowhenua Kapiti), team manager Jason Tennant (Mid Canterbury), campaign managers Clint Austin and Jane Miller, team physio Richard Barlow, team doctor Dr Stevie Waerea

New Zealand Heartland XV series details:

Sunday, November 1: New Zealand Heartland XV v Manumā Samoa, Fraser Park, Timaru. KO: 3:05pm

Friday, November 6: New Zealand Heartland XV v Manumā Samoa, Fraser Park, Timaru. KO: 5:30pm