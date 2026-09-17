The beginning of spring was celebrated in Waimate at the weekend with a special market day.

A sizeable crowd made the trip out to a sunny Seddon Square for the Spring Fling market day and were greeted to a full house of 100 stalls.

Market-goers were entertained by musical acts throughout the day like well-known Oamaru-based band Johnny & the Cashtones as well as a face painter, photo booth and bouncy castle for children.

As the Spring Fling is a community market run by a committee of volunteers the proceeds from the stall fees would also be donated back to the local community. — Allied Media

Seddon Square was packed to the brim with stalls. Photo: Supplied

Waimate locals were able to celebrate the beginning of spring in the sun. Photo: Supplied