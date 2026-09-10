A high-profile community member has been acknowledged by the Temuka District Lion's Club.

The Temuka District Lions Club surprised last month’s guest speaker, Garry Aitken, with a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

The award is the highest level of recognition from Lions Clubs’ international foundation and is presented not only to members, but also to members of the community, such as Mr Aitken, who render outstanding community services.

Club publicity officer Dawn Scott said Mr Aitken, who was the general manager at Temuka Transport, was a “very deserving recipient of this award for all the work he has done for the community”.

"He is a very passionate about the Temuka community and its surrounding areas, and is always very supportive of any events held here,’’ Mrs Scott said.

"Garry, along with the whole Aitken family, has supported many and varied projects locally over the years.”

She said those projects were "too numerous to mention individually”.

However, one of the most recent projects had been in June 2025 when Mr Aitken hosted an international squash tournament.

She said he organised the transportation and the erection of a glass court and stadium seating set up in one of Temuka Transport’s storage facility sheds at the bottom end of Temuka.

"The court took four days to assemble and was previously used at the New Zealand Squash Open in Christchurch earlier in the year. It was one of only two in the entire country.

"The tournament was exceptionally well attended at all times and was great for the businesses in Temuka.”

She said it was an “extremely successful tournament”.

Mrs Scott said he had always had a vision for the future, and — along with his wife Vicki — had established the Canterbury Enviro Solutions Waste Farm at Cave.

In September last year, several members of Temuka District Lions Club and Temuka Lions Club had visited the waste farm site.

"The facility is specifically designed to handle tough construction-related waste materials in the South Island, distinct from the Temuka site which handles extreme waste.”

“Congratulations Garry.” — Allied Media