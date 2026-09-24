South Canterbury stumbled to a surprise 43-28 loss to neighbours North Otago at Fraser Park in the Heartland Championships on Saturday.

The ‘Green and Blacks’ failed to find their rhythm and take their try scoring opportunities, especially in the first half.

North Otago did seem to get the rub of the green but in the end were the better side, leaving South Canterbury with some soul-searching to do with only two round-robin games left and both are ‘must win’ if they wish to make the top four Meads Cup semi-finals.

Their second loss of the season saw them slip from third to eighth in a tight Heartland Championship table.

The only bright spot for South Canterbury is that there are five teams tied for third, only a point ahead, in what is turning out to be a topsy-turvy season where results in the top seven are hard to predict.

The Old Golds’ win meant they retained Bill Direen Memorial and Phil Gard Memorial trophies and the Hanan Shield.

Whanganui were also upset at home 34-22 by Mid Canterbury, with the Hammers sneaking into second spot, while Horowhenua Kapiti did the same to Thames Valley, routing the Swamp Foxes 57-26. Front runners King Country cruised toa 52-10 win over East Coast while Poverty Bay notched up their first win of the season in style with a 68-31 win over West Coast.

South Canterbury now face a must-win contest on Saturday, away to Thames Valley or their chances of making the Meads Cup semi-finals may well be gone. Coach Luke Reihana will certainly be looking to take more advantage of their opportunities and will also need more impact from his loan players.

A win away in Paeroa will likely seal a spot in the top four with the ‘Green and Blacks’ final round robin game against 10th-placed Poverty Bay in Timaru.

On Saturday South Canterbury started brightly but could not make possession and territory count as they turned down three shots at goal to go nowhere.

South Canterbury finally got on the scoreboard after 15 minutes when openside Tangi Savelio scored out wide, with halfback Taine Cordell-Hull converting.

North Otago hit back with two tries in quick succession, with left wing Ben McCarthy and second five Mataitini Feke slicing through. First five Rico Muliaina converted both.

Tighthead prop Lisivana Tu’ifua then added a third, after a clever 50-22 kick, and North Otago had a handy 19-7.

On the stroke of halftime Cordell-Hull went over from close range but was pinged for a double-movement.

Things got worse for South Canterbury after the break when Feke intercepted and scampered away to extend the visitors’ lead. A defensive slip then saw North Otago left wing Ben McCarthy score and suddenly South Canterbury trailed by 24 points, with 24 minutes left to play.

South Canterbury then rallied with Cordell-Hull taking a quick tap to catch North Otago napping. North Otago then lost Feke to the bin, after one off-side too many.

Substitute hooker Malakai Uasi was rewarded for backing up and the comeback looked on, with the momentum swing, at 36-21.

North Otago however rallied as South Canterbury fell off crucial tackles and their captain Savenaca Rabaka, drove over from close range.

With five minutes left, hard running second five Latu Vaemo closed the gap again, only for North Otago fullback Ben Paton to race 70m to score in the final minute.

For South Canterbury Savelio was again prominent in the pack while Cordell-Hull and Vaeno were the best of the backs.

Heartland Championship points: King Country 27, Mid Canterbury 23, Whanganui, Thames Valley, Horowhenua Kapiti, North Otago 22, South Canterbury 21, Wairarapa Bush15, Buller 13, Poverty Bay 8, East Coast 6, West Coast 5.