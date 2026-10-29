For over half a century, the show has gone on for the public-owned Regent Theatre in Waimate.

Waimate Regent Theatre Trust spokesman Dougall McLachlan said the town bought the theatre in the early 70s, and the trust was formed.

Alterations had been made to the premise, so it could work as a picture theatre as well as a location for live theatre.

The trust had seen highs and lows over the years.

Mr McLachlan said there were a few “glory days” when Oamaru closed their picture theatre, and people would travel into town to watch movies at the Regent Theatre.

Then there had been the tough times.

“Ten years ago when 35 mil film became obsolete the only way you could show pictures in our theatre was to download files and project it on to a fancy projector.”

He said the organisation had spent $100,000 get the cinema up to date.

“If we had our time over again, we wouldn’t buy a new projector we’d buy an LED screen.

“They’re a lot cheaper.

“You can show a film on an LED screen. I mean, look at what we see at the rugby matches.”

In early days there would be a wait on movies. First it would be released in Christchurch then Timaru, before finally being shown in Waimate.

“We were the last cab off the rank.”

Nowadays, “If we get 50 people to a movie then we are doing really well.”

He said the audience was usually a more modest number than that.

The cinema had projection costs, advertising costs, along with the cost of hiring the movie.

“We still have regular films, when we can get good quality things.”

However, he said they were picky.

“For a small town and a small community we are very, very lucky to have a theatre like this, because a lot of towns struggle to put on venues.”

He said they do attract smaller out-of-town performances “from time to time”.

Six60 had performed there, along with Hayley Bell.

Those bigger acts had not filled the trust’s coffers as — not to discourage people from performing — they had made the rental an affordable flat rate.

So a night performance might only cost $250, but the bigger acts had only paid that too.

“We have changed that slightly, so there is a bit of bums on seats charge.”

In his other hat, Mr McLachlan was part of the Waimate Theatre Company where he directed some of the performances at the theatre, like Ready, Set, Show which was hitting the stage this weekend.

He said it was not cheap to run local theatre.

Keeping the tickets affordable while simultaneously paying for lighting and sound proved to be a tough balancing act.

He said for sound and lighting, if they did not want to pay a big fee for someone else to do it, the only other option was to “buy stuff and make do”.

But, “technology has improved so much over the years that no sooner have you bought it and it is out of date”.

Ready, Set, Show was playing this weekend at the Regent Theatre, with tickets for sale on Humanitix.

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz