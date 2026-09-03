Aorangi Ladies Golf members have achieved an amazing two NZ Golf Championship titles this year.

Fifteen New Zealand regions compete for these titles and each region has between 10 and 20 clubs competing.

In May 2026 we held our Aorangi Ladies National Teams event at the Timaru Golf Course and Rakaia won this with an amazing score of -25.

This result was forwarded to NZ Golf and they won the top prize by one shot over the Manawatu team from the Manawatu/Wanganui region.

It was an extremely good score played on a championship course.

Our Aorangi Home Links Winner in the Veteran's Cup section was Heather Middleton, of Methven, who had an amazing score -8. This was forwarded to NZ Golf and she ended up being tied with three other players.

They were then in a playoff which had to be done on their own course and within a specific time frame. Heather Middleton and Yvonne Mehrtens, of from Pupuke (North Harbour region), both had the same score and will hold the title together.

Aorangi are very proud of all these ladies and all the ladies throughout our region who competed for these titles. They will be presented with their trophies and prizes at the end of the year forum in November at the Temuka Golf Club. — Lynn Stratford