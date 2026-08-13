FRIDAY

* BCEA 2026 Gala and Awards evening, celebrating South Canterbury businesses and community organisations, 7pm, Fraser Park.

* Mobility Scooter Expo, Temuka Alpine Energy Community Centre, goods and services for the physically impaired and the elderly, refreshments available, 10am-3pm.

SATURDAY

* Workshop/craft day, Waimate Federation of Women’s Institutes, learn to make tassels, bring along wool, ribbon, macrame string or similar, shiny threads, scissors etc. There will be paper and a pens provided for practising calligraphy, $2 Senior Citizens Rooms, Shearman St, Waimate, 10am-noon.

* Variety Dance Show, an afternoon of dance, a fundraiser for Faith Shaw, featuring performances by herself and children from Pleasant Valley Dance, The Joy Dance Group and more, St Andrew’s Church Hall, Wilson St, Geraldine, at 3.30pm and 5.15pm.

* Timaru Rotary North Artarama opening, year 1-13 student artwork on display, Aigantighe Art Gallery, 49 Wai-iti Rd.

* “An Taigh/The House: Held” opening night, Friends of the Aigantighe Golden Jubilee exhibition, light refreshments provided, Aigantighe Art Gallery, 49 Wai-iti Rd, 6pm.

* Fifty Shades of Art — Ladies Night, art, cocktails, nude male provided, The Grosvenor Hotel, 7pm-late.

SUNDAY

* Phar Lap Raceway Market, every 3rd Sunday, secondhand goods and crafts, 8am-1pm.

* Winter Champs, Guinea Pig Show, The Timaru Scottish Society Hall, 20 Barnard St, 10am-2pm.

* Daffy Dippers, Taking the plunge for cancer, Caroline Bay, noon.

MARKETS

* Timaru Artisan Farmers Market, Heritage Square, George St, Timaru, Saturday, 9am-12.30pm.

* Waimate Community Market, Seddon Square, Queen St, Waimate, Saturday 9am-noon.

* Geraldine Craft and Produce Market, Cox St, Geraldine, Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays, 9am-3.30pm.

* Pleasant Point Farmers Market, centre carpark, Main Rd Pleasant Point, 9am-12.30pm.