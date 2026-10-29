As we head towards the election, there will be plenty of debate about policies, personalities and promises. Whatever your political views, the most important message is simple: be informed and use your vote.

The decisions made by the next government will shape our economy and our communities for years to come. They will influence whether businesses have the confidence to invest, employ people and grow, whether we have the infrastructure and skills our regions need, and whether places such as South Canterbury can make the most of the opportunities ahead.

That is why the South Island Chambers of Commerce developed Growing New Zealand from the South, a policy platform representing about 7000 businesses and organisations. Its purpose is not to tell people who to vote for. It is to make sure the voice of South Island business is heard and that political parties understand both the contribution our regions already make and what is needed to unlock further growth.

The South Island has an economy worth approximately $100 billion, representing 22% of New Zealand's GDP. We account for around one-third of New Zealand's goods exports, while South Island ports handle $22.4 billion of departing exports.

Those numbers demonstrate why the South Island matters to New Zealand's economic future.

One-size-fits-all national policies do not always recognise the realities of a geographically dispersed regional economy. What works in Auckland or Wellington will not necessarily address the needs of businesses in Timaru, Waimate, Mackenzie, Queenstown or Invercargill.

So what are we asking for?

Some of the solutions are very practical. Reinstating regional immigration managers would help government better understand local labour market shortages. We want a more responsive vocational education system, with stronger engagement between training providers, industry and local employers so that training pathways can be understood and better reflect the skills businesses need.

We also need long-term certainty around infrastructure, including the roads, ports, airports and freight connections that enable businesses and communities to function and grow.

Other priorities include taking a longer-term approach to health investment, lifting the GST registration threshold, simplifying resource management settings and improving access to capital for SMEs. The common theme is creating an environment where businesses have the confidence and ability to invest, innovate and grow.

Healthy businesses help create and sustain healthy communities.

Businesses provide jobs and incomes. They train our young people, purchase from other local businesses, sponsor sports clubs and community organisations, and create opportunities for people to build their lives and careers here.

The South Island Chambers' ambition is not simply for our economy to keep pace. The policy platform sets an aspirational target of lifting South Island GDP per capita from about $79,400 to at least $130,000 by 2035, supported by stronger productivity, infrastructure, workforce capability and stable policy settings.

This election, we encourage people to look beyond the slogans and consider what will genuinely support the long-term prosperity of our region.

So be informed, ask questions and cast your vote.

• Wendy Smith is chief executive of the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce