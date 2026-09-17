Support for rescue helicopters has reached new heights, with 24,643km travelled and more than $90,000 raised to support the life-saving service.

The kilometres were walked, biked, run and swum as part of Back to Base, a community fundraising movement led by the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.

This is the third year the trust has run the Back to Base event during August, with the $90,798 raised representing a 42% increase on the 2025 event.

There were 204 individuals and 28 teams that took part in Back to Base, including Timaru’s Kirsty Shefford who raised $2510.

She was inspired to take part after watching the rescue helicopter service save her partner Mike Wentworth-Smith following a heart attack and was the highest individual fundraiser not associated with a Back to Base team.

At the end of her challenge, the couple and their sons Riley and Ashton visited the GCH Aviation Air Rescue Base in Christchurch and were reunited with the crew who saved Mr Wentworth-Smith.

“It was such an amazing day and was very special to meet the paramedics that looked after Mike.

“We will be forever grateful for their help that day,” Ms Shefford said, in a statement.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust chief executive Anton Drazevic said he was blown away by the support received for Back to Base.

“The success of Back to Base is a powerful reminder of how much our community values and relies on the rescue helicopter service.

“For the rescue crew, who work 24-7 to be there when lives are on the line, that support is incredibly meaningful.”

While many people thought the service should be or was fully funded, it heavily relied on the generosity of communities to operate, he said.

“That generosity has enabled us to modernise the service and now our aim is to protect our world-class rescue helicopter service for future generations.”

Each time the rescue helicopter takes off, the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust contributes an average of $5000 towards the service.

The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter has taken off on 438 missions in the first eight months of this year, with 26% of those missions to South Canterbury.

The trust had also recently purchased three state-of-the-art H145 helicopters for the Canterbury and the West Coast service, as well as investing in a cutting-edge cockpit and winch simulator.

Mr Drazevic said the future of the rescue helicopter service depended on the continued investment in aircraft, equipment, crew training and critical infrastructure.

“Community support is vital because it enables us to keep improving, innovating and ensuring the rescue helicopter crew are ready to answer the call, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

“Our most heartfelt thanks to every Back to Base participant and to everyone who supported them by donating to their challenge and our cause.

“Every kilometre travelled and every dollar raised will make a life-saving difference to your rescue helicopter service.” — Allied Media