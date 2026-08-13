Work has started on the Geraldine District Free Kindergarten Association’s new centre for under-2s.

A blessing of the site, led by local Kuia, Adelaide Couch-Snow, was held the last week, with around 20 board members, students, whanau and supporters in attendance.

“The wait is over,” says GDFKA chair Amanda Hewson.

“I am so excited that our vision for Geraldine Kindergarten has finally made it to this stage. The community families need early childhood education support for our little tamariki, and here it comes.”

“It has taken months of ideas, planning, discussing, meeting and finalising to get to this point, something that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our community,” she says.

“With a large amount still to secure, it absolutely amazes me the amount of sponsorship gained so far; just how much the community is backing us …”

RN Building owner Ryan Neutze has a request for residents while construction of the facility, designed by Jess Paterson Architecture, is under way.

“To help keep the project running safely and efficiently, we’d like to ask the community to please leave the two car parks directly in front of the building site at 36 Wilson Street available for our trades and deliveries,” he says.

“Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 5pm would be really helpful.”

“We understand parking can be busy so we really appreciate your patience and support. Keeping these spaces available will help our team access the site safely and keep the build moving efficiently.”

The new kindergarten will cater for children aged two and under, and is expected to open by June 2027.

Families wanting a place can join the waiting list by contacting GDFKA general manager Helen May at gm.gdfka@xtra.co.nz