For over 70 years South Canterbury seafarers have been honoured.

The Seafarers’ Wreath Laying and Church Service has been commemorated annually for the last 71 years.

Held on October 18, the event began at Benvenue Memorial where the wreaths were laid.

The event was a commemoration of the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and the death of Admiral Nelson. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

In a statement, Royal New Zealand Naval Association South Canterbury Branch secretary Linda Moore said afterwards the procession moved on to St Mary’s Church where the Seafarers’ Church Service began.

“The South Canterbury Seafarers’ Service began 71 years ago — and has been held every year since then — as a commemoration of the Anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and the death of Admiral Nelson,” Mrs Moore said.

“Over the years the service has grown to embrace South Canterbury’s historic and contemporary relationship with the sea and all those who have lost their lives at sea.

After the wreaths were laid, the procession moved to St Mary’s Church where the service was held. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

“The service brings together civic leaders, Navy and ex-Navy personnel, Merchant Navy, port workers, the local Royal Navy Cadets, Endeavour Sea Scouts, representatives from the South Canterbury Coastguard, Yacht Club, Seafarers’ Welfare Centre and for the first time this year a wreath was laid by the Chief District Nurse, South Canterbury, on behalf of South Canterbury nurses who have lost their lives at sea during war time.

“Basically, it was a service for the people of South Canterbury and all those who lives are shaped by the sea.”

The South Canterbury Seafarers’ Service has been running for 71 years. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

She said every year after the service, a Trafalgar Day Luncheon was held and enjoyed by guests.

“This is organised by the South Canterbury Branch of the Royal New Zealand Naval Association.

“The actual wreath laying and church service is hosted by St Mary’s Anglican Church in association with the South Canterbury Branch of the Royal New Zealand Naval Association, Timaru Brass, Royalist Navy Cadets and Endeavour Sea Scouts.” — Allied Media