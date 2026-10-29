Softball is Connor Stewart’s passion and the 15-year-old has a bright future ahead.

Connor recently travelled to Sydney with the International Softball Academy (ISA) New Zealand U15 boys’ team competing in the Tasman Cup tournament.

The ISA hosts international softball tours and academy programmes exposing youth players to elite softball and coaching.

He played in the outfield and also as a pitcher, his preferred position.

"It was a great experience and I learnt some new skills from the New Zealand coaches involved with the team,” Connor said.

Locally, Connor plays for Pleasant Point in the U16 grade and for the development team in the senior grade. He is a South Canterbury U17 boys and U19 boys’ rep player and will be competing at Nationals for both grades in January. Connor also travels to Ashburton to play for Hampstead in the Mid Canterbury senior grade.

As a pitcher for all the teams he plays for he is training hard most days.

With no local softball being played last Friday night it was a good chance for the coaches of the senior men and U19 boys’ rep teams to see how the players performed on the softball diamond as they prepare for tournaments in the next few weeks. It was a close game with the senior men winning 8-6.

Aaron Johnson was the men’s top batter with two safe hits including a home run. Rikki Minchington had a solid game at shortstop taking five outs.

Regan Dickson was the U19 boys’ top batter and also had a good game at second base.

The local competition begins again this Friday with the junior grades starting at 4.15pm. — Keri Murphy, secretary South Canterbury Softball