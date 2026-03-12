NZPork says New Zealand pig farmers work hard to produce 100% locally born and raised pork, meeting high animal welfare and environmental standards. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

NZPork is calling on the government to strengthen proposed planning laws to ensure New Zealand’s pig farmers can continue producing high-quality, locally born and raised pork for New Zealanders.

‘‘We support the intent of the Planning Bill and Natural Environment Bill to simplify planning and make it easier to get things done. However, there are areas where the legislation must do more to protect productive rural land,’’ NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said.

‘‘We want to see a system that recognises food production as a core and enduring purpose of rural land.

‘‘New Zealand pig farmers work hard to produce 100% locally born and raised pork, meeting high animal welfare and environmental standards.

‘‘More than 60% of the pork consumed in New Zealand is imported, much of it produced to lower standards. We need legislation that ensures our farmers can keep doing what they do best, while protecting the quality and safety of the food on our plates.’’

Mr Kleiss said the Bills’ success will depend on clear, consistent national direction.

NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss.

‘‘Decisions made at the top will shape land use for decades.

‘‘Strong guidance is welcome, but safeguards are essential to prevent frequent or politically driven changes that could undermine farmers’ ability to plan, invest and operate.’’

NZPork is urging the government to make sure permitted activity rules genuinely enable farmers to operate without unnecessary red tape, and that biosecurity and essential water use for animal health are explicitly protected.

A key focus for NZPork is reverse sensitivity, making sure new developments like housing or businesses do not interfere with established farms.

‘‘Farming comes with realities that are part of everyday life on the land,’’ Mr Kleiss said.

‘‘Planning rules should recognise that and make it clear that farmers can carry on their work without unnecessary obstacles. This was recommended in the government’s Expert Advisory Group report.

‘‘Our pig farmers are proud to supply New Zealanders with high-quality, safe and sustainably produced pork.

‘‘The changes we are advocating will give them the confidence and clarity they need to keep doing that, while supporting balanced, practical outcomes for the environment and rural communities.’’