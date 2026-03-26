The Courier is catching up with student leaders in secondary schools throughout South Canterbury. In this instalment by reporter Connor Haley, we have the school leaders from Timaru Boys’ High School. The remaining secondary schools’ student leaders will be highlighted over the next few weeks’ editions.

Timaru Boys’ High School head boy Sam Tiffen. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Hey, I am Sam Tiffen.

I am honoured to be the 2026 head boy of Timaru Boys’ High School.

The support of the staff and culture of this school have helped me to excel in many different aspects of school life.

From leadership roles to academics and even on the hockey field, there are always people around who have wanted to see me push myself and excel.

These people have helped me to reach many of my goals throughout my time here at TBHS.

I believe that coming here was one of the best decisions I have made.

This school has helped shape me into the person that I am today and has given me the knowledge, skills and resilience that will prepare me for whatever challenges lie ahead.

I am incredibly grateful and proud to be a part of the TBHS brotherhood and I am looking forward to this year and leaving my own mark on this school.

****

Timaru Boys’ High School deputy head boy Ajay Caldwell.

Hi, I’m Ajay Caldwell, and I’m incredibly proud to be serving as the 2026 deputy head boy of Timaru Boys’ High School.

Since starting at boys’ high as a small year 9, I have always looked up to the school leaders and aspired to be a role model like them.

During my time here, I have been heavily involved in hockey, including coaching junior teams, umpiring and representing the school in the 1st XI.

Another highlight has been rowing and having the opportunity to compete at Maadi Cup.

The support of our staff and wider school community has played a huge role in allowing me to pursue these opportunities and continually push myself to improve.

The school has helped shape my character, prepare me for the future, and given me a strong sense of brotherhood, along with memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

I’m excited for the year ahead and I look forward to giving back and making a positive impact on the school.

****

Timaru Boys’ High School arts captain Riley Horstmann.

Hello, I’m Riley Horstmann, and I’m really excited and privileged to be the 2026 TBHS arts captain.

Timaru Boys’ has long carried the reputation as being ‘‘the sporty school’’; however, since starting in year 9, TBHS has not only given me amazing opportunities in sports, but also in academics and arts.

This has allowed me to discover my love of drama and passion for volleyball, providing me and many others with a space to excel and try new things.

Being part of TBHS has been the most rewarding and awesome experience, enabling me not only to develop connections with the remarkable staff but, more importantly, with my fellow students.

TBHS has created a great learning environment, as well as a sense of belonging and community, which has shaped me to be the person I am today.

I look forward to the year ahead and whatever challenges I may face.

****

Timaru Boys’ High School sport captain Hamish Peck.

Hi, I’m Hamish Peck and I’m very honoured and excited to be the sports captain of Timaru Boys’ High School for 2026.

I started off at boys’ high as a little year 9 watching the previous sports captains before me go about the role.

I feel very privileged and proud to be given the opportunity to lead the school in the sporting area.

At school, I am heavily involved in cricket and hockey, and I am really looking forward to the respective seasons ahead.

I’m also hoping for another deep run in the Rankin Cup with the hockey team.

This year, I’m looking forward to setting up inter-house events and getting the house competitions and rivalries going.

2026 is going to be a real challenge, but I am very excited to take it on and really own my role.

Bring on 2026!