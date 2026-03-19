The winning Waimate team of (from left) Ron Law, Bernie Morton, Duncan Cotton, Jason Rhodes and Trevor Marshall claimed the Jim Guy pairs trophy for the first time. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waimate’s bowlers were all class this season, clinching the Jim Guy Pairs Trophy for the first time in club history. In doing so, they pulled off a major upset, ending Timaru’s bid for a fifth consecutive title.

Played on Friday afternoons, the competition is a test of both skill and stamina. Teams face every club over two full rounds, playing two games of pairs before swapping over to face the remaining opponents. While the competition is fierce, it’s a fixture defined by fun and fair play.

The victory holds special significance for the club. The trophy was donated by the family of the late Jimmy Guy, a legend of Waimate bowls and a highly respected figure on both the Waimate and South Canterbury boards.

Club president Bernie Morton, who was a member of the winning side, was elated.

‘‘To win this for the club is a massive thrill,’’ he said.

Joining Morton in the winning effort were Duncan Cotton, Jason Rhodes, Ron Law and Trevor Marshall.

Final Standings: 1st 100 points Waimate; 2nd= 94pts West End 2 and Fairlie; 4th 89pts Pleasant Point 1; 5th 81pts Kia Toa; 6th 80pts Timaru 1; 7th 54pts Pleasant Point 2; 8th 49pts West End 1; 9th 44pts Timaru 2; 10th 41pts Temuka.

— Richie Kerr