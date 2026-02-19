The Temuka Rugby Club is among South Canterbury’s most successful clubs, having won 43 senior championships. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Temuka Rugby Club, South Canterbury’s oldest club, is gearing up for a season of renewal following last year’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Founded in 1875 and boasting 43 senior championships, the club has long been a regional powerhouse, but this year signals a new direction as the premier squad undergoes significant change.

A combination of long-serving players hanging up their boots, injuries, and players heading overseas has created what club leaders describe as both a challenge and an opportunity. While the departures leave gaps in experience and depth, they also open the door for emerging players to step up and for the club to reshape its identity for the next decade.

In a move that has energised members, Temuka has appointed two new head coaches, Semisi Paseka (Super Liquor Crown Hotel Premier Team) and Mikey Perfect (Duncan Engineering Premier Reserve Team). Their arrival signals a strategic reset aimed at developing homegrown talent while also supporting and deepening the club’s overseas connections — a vital part of Temuka’s identity — with the goal of keeping the Magpies competitive in the fiercely-contested South Canterbury competition.

The Temuka club is aiming to field teams across all JAB age groups this season.

The club’s junior ranks are also gearing up for a busy year, aiming to field teams across all JAB age groups. They will begin their season with annual 7s and 10s tournaments, a much-loved start to the year.

Temuka’s older JAB teams are already looking forward to their annual exchange with Green Island — a highlight on the calendar that offers great rugby, strong friendships, and a chance to represent the Magpies away from home.

Preseason is now in full swing, with strong numbers at training.

The club is still welcoming new and returning players across all grades, join us on the No 2 grounds in the Temuka Domain at 6.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For further details check out our Facebook pages or contact: Phil Nimo (senior club captain) 027 223 3174 or Pip Reihana (JAB president) 027 390 9422.