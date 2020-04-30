You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
‘‘Home Turf’’ (Gallery Thirty Three, Wanaka)
nzartsite.com/exhibitions/home-turf.html
Gallery Thirty Three’s ‘‘Home Turf’’ is a celebration of all things Kiwi, from the stylised peak of Michael Smither’s Taranaki Spring Time to the endless rolling surf of Matt Payne’s Medlands Waves, to an iconic bag of sweets. The ingeniously sculpted, extremely realistic lollies of Simon Lewis Wards’ 50 Cent Mixture prompt memories of childhood visits to the corner dairy. Jane Mitchell’s Slow Departure captures a moment of poignant stillness standing by a lake, watching the sun go down on another day. And as the leaves continue to fall outside and nature prepares for winter, Janette Cervin’s Pink Frost is a lush profusion of blooms and bird life, rendered three-dimensional with scenes trapped between multiple layers of poured resin. Serene, warm and welcoming, it’s a momentary respite from external strife.
‘‘Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting’’ (National Gallery of Art, Washington DC)
artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/vermeer-and-the-masters-of-genre-painting/rwKCpEfplLwhJg?hl=en
Vermeer and his contemporaries were as adept at capturing subtle emotion as they were at painting the rich tapestries and flowing silks and other symbols of wealth.
Ter Borch was encouraged by his father to paint scenes of everyday people and activities, and the contrast between grandiose style and comparatively mundane themes is striking. Rather than the representation of a Biblical scene or mighty battle, figures write letters, they do needlework, they play with pets, they daydream. Many look contemplative. Some look bored. It’s an accessible collection, both in technical layout and in a human connection with the works themselves. The exhibition is not particularly large, just a sampling, but informative and a great entry point to the genre.
‘‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’’ (British Library)
artsandculture.google.com/project/harry-potter-a-history-of-magic
Following the curriculum of author J.K. Rowling’s fictional boarding school, the exhibition is divided into the subjects that are taught to students in the books, including charms, astronomy, potions and divination, and artworks and artefacts from the British Library’s collections are available for digital perusal in each “class”.
In astronomy, you can find the oldest-known atlas of the night sky, a hand-drawn paper scroll dated around AD700, showing more than 1300 stars visible in the northern skies. Open the door into alchemy, where you can view illuminated manuscripts and take a peek at the nearly 6m-long, 16th-century Ripley Scroll, outlining the recipe for the elixir of life, the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. Herbology brings you the visual diary of 16th-century naturalist Gherardo Cibo, notable for doing his own illustrations. Neatly organised and brimming with treasures, exhibits are supplemented with videos and explained succinctly, and it’s well worth the virtual journey.
- Laura Elliott