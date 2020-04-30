‘‘Home Turf’’ (Gallery Thirty Three, Wanaka)

nzartsite.com/exhibitions/home-turf.html

With most people around the world having to access art online, borders have in one respect fallen. A gallery in Wanaka, a museum in Washington, a library in London — as we open exhibitions on our screens and delve into the worlds within, there is a shared viewing experience whether we live down the road from the physical works or on the other side of the globe. However, while there is more scope than ever to virtually traverse all corners of the art world, some of the best work continues to be found on our own shores, and there is still comfort in the familiar, in home.

Gallery Thirty Three’s ‘‘Home Turf’’ is a celebration of all things Kiwi, from the stylised peak of Michael Smither’s Taranaki Spring Time to the endless rolling surf of Matt Payne’s Medlands Waves, to an iconic bag of sweets. The ingeniously sculpted, extremely realistic lollies of Simon Lewis Wards’ 50 Cent Mixture prompt memories of childhood visits to the corner dairy. Jane Mitchell’s Slow Departure captures a moment of poignant stillness standing by a lake, watching the sun go down on another day. And as the leaves continue to fall outside and nature prepares for winter, Janette Cervin’s Pink Frost is a lush profusion of blooms and bird life, rendered three-dimensional with scenes trapped between multiple layers of poured resin. Serene, warm and welcoming, it’s a momentary respite from external strife.

‘‘Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting’’ (National Gallery of Art, Washington DC)

artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/vermeer-and-the-masters-of-genre-painting/rwKCpEfplLwhJg?hl=en

Travelling across oceans and back in time, the next stop on this week’s virtual tour is the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC for an introduction to the days of Vermeer and his fellow Old Masters. Genre paintings — scenes of daily life — are considered among the gems of the Dutch Golden Age. In the 1600s, artists like Johannes Vermeer, Gerard ter Borch and Gerrit Dou depicted images of prosperity, culture and leisure in the Dutch Republic, weaving a narrative of peaceful reflection, gentle pleasures and family bonds. For any idealisation of subject matter, the faces that look out from the canvases are expressive, the body language is animated, eyes that meet the viewer’s gaze are empathetic and knowing.

Vermeer and his contemporaries were as adept at capturing subtle emotion as they were at painting the rich tapestries and flowing silks and other symbols of wealth.

Ter Borch was encouraged by his father to paint scenes of everyday people and activities, and the contrast between grandiose style and comparatively mundane themes is striking. Rather than the representation of a Biblical scene or mighty battle, figures write letters, they do needlework, they play with pets, they daydream. Many look contemplative. Some look bored. It’s an accessible collection, both in technical layout and in a human connection with the works themselves. The exhibition is not particularly large, just a sampling, but informative and a great entry point to the genre.

‘‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’’ (British Library)

artsandculture.google.com/project/harry-potter-a-history-of-magic

From history to fantasy, it’s a chance to step away from reality for a while and enter a world of magic. The British Library has made its “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibition available online and it’s one that should appeal to adults and children alike. There is plenty to interest fans of the series, including the paintings of illustrator Jim Kay, bringing to life scenes and characters with quirky charm and an eye for the tiniest detail; however, many of the exhibits are fascinating, regardless of whether you’re familiar with the books.

Following the curriculum of author J.K. Rowling’s fictional boarding school, the exhibition is divided into the subjects that are taught to students in the books, including charms, astronomy, potions and divination, and artworks and artefacts from the British Library’s collections are available for digital perusal in each “class”.

In astronomy, you can find the oldest-known atlas of the night sky, a hand-drawn paper scroll dated around AD700, showing more than 1300 stars visible in the northern skies. Open the door into alchemy, where you can view illuminated manuscripts and take a peek at the nearly 6m-long, 16th-century Ripley Scroll, outlining the recipe for the elixir of life, the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. Herbology brings you the visual diary of 16th-century naturalist Gherardo Cibo, notable for doing his own illustrations. Neatly organised and brimming with treasures, exhibits are supplemented with videos and explained succinctly, and it’s well worth the virtual journey.

- Laura Elliott