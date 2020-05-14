‘‘The Botanical Mind: Art, Mysticism and The Cosmic Tree”.

(Camden Arts Centre, UK.)

www.botanicalmind.online/chapter-vegetal-ontology

Although part of me is somewhat resistant to the idea of an exhibition on the botanical existing entirely in digital form, I appreciate the impact of Covid-19 on art galleries. If a digital platform may not seem entirely compatible with botanical life, I can also imagine some visitors finding the (hypothetical) physical, often sterile space of a gallery similarly unfitting for exploring the plant kingdom. Yet ‘‘The Botanical Mind’’ locates its inquiry at the intersection of botanical and human worlds: the exhibition is interested in not only affirming the importance of the plant kingdom through time and cultures, but the myriad ways in which plants have manifested what the West might separate might into ‘‘culture’’. My impression, or perhaps more accurately my projection, is that ‘‘The Botanical Mind’’ is seeking to disrupt the plant/human binary, which is perhaps why I am sensitive to the apparent wrenching of the botanical from any earthbound mooring.

Whether the digital performs an amputation or not, it is evident that this exhibition grew from its digital parameters and platform. It is not merely a translation from paintings on walls to photos on a screen. In addition to digital commissions of artworks, there are podcasts, films, texts, images, and audio. Interestingly, the six themes of the exhibition are presented as chapters rather than spaces or galleries. ‘‘Vegetal Ontology’’ investigates the compelling idea of plant sentience.

‘‘Home from Home: Irish Artists respond to the COVID-19 restrictions’’.

(The Glucksman, Ireland.)

www.glucksman.org/exhibitions/home-from-home

While the internet is saturated with text, images, and videos of how people are surviving lockdown and entertaining themselves, The Glucksman gallery in Ireland has provided a platform for artists to share their response to Covid-19 and the work they are in the process of making. Running until the end of August, the curators have chosen to stagger the release of artists’ works, and at the time of viewing the work of seven artists had been uploaded.

Given the relative breadth of the curatorial framework, the work is diverse, and ranges across media and attention to Covid-19. That is, some artworks are framed as specific responses to the pandemic, while other artworks had their genesis pre-Covid, but the artists have been alert to new meanings and registers of the work under the pressures of these times, and reoriented the work.

This diversity of approach and the openness of the platform frees the online visitor from trying (or wanting) to find connections between the disparate artists and practices. Moreover the interface is straightforward. Visitors simply click on the artist’s names on the gallery’s webpage and can easily view photos or videos and read the equivalent of a gallery wall text beneath. Brian Duggan’s short video work Staying Alive manages to straddle the humorous and the sobering realities of the pandemic, which are alluded to by the title.

‘‘Floraphilia: Revolution of Plants’’ (Temporary Gallery, Germany).

www.youtube.com/watch?v=WohaS6U5JSM&list=PL5QHIECP3JiHS5SjHVMP5q9d4i8eQX...

My engagement with another plant-centred exhibition, ‘‘Floraphilia: Revolution of Plants’’ in Cologne, started strongly with a YouTube introduction by curator Aneta Rostkowska. With the artworks tantalisingly on display in the background, my expectation that the camera would then turn to the actual works was not met. What followed was a somewhat frustrating attempt to view the artworks via Google Drive. I was unable to easily access images of the exhibition using this interface, which is disappointing as there

are many interesting international artists in this group exhibition, including Candice Lin and Beatriz Santiago Munoz.

As with most digital presentations of exhibitions, it is very difficult to get a sense of how these images of works relate to one another in physical space. Toggling between images in Google Drive only exacerbates the time lag between the sequence and relationship of images. The two-dimensionality of digital images, and the near-Sisyphean task of trying to understand how the various artworks speak to and engage with each other, was absolute and unremitting in this Google Drive presentation.

The platform inhibited the viewer from engaging with the exhibition’s rejection of philosopher Theodor W. Adorno’s claim that nature is apolitical. While the curator mentioned more recent work on plant sentience by Michael Marder, choosing Adorno’s 1957 proposition is an interesting starting point.

- Robyn Maree Pickens