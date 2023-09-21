Art seen: September 21

Untitled (Winter Trees), by Joanna Margaret Paul.

(Brett McDowell Gallery)

Brett McDowell Gallery is presenting a series of "love letters", in the form of sketches by late artist Joanna Margaret Paul.

The works on display indicate how well the artist was able to capture a mood and a sense of place with just a few strokes of pencil or brush.

The images, created in coloured and graphite pencil, sometimes with the addition of ink and gentle washes of watercolour, say a lot using very little. In pieces such as Microcosmos and Fern & Stone, Okarito, a scene is essayed in just a few marks. This reaches its extreme form in the markmaking of Oyster Catchers in the Estuary, its titular birds represented only by the merest of ink marks on the paper.

A recurring theme in several of these drawings is the park bench, a central subject in two of the pieces and hinted at by the shapes of Untitled (Winter trees). In this latter work, the entirety of a winter’s day — the bleak yellow sky, bare branches, and hard grey ground — is expertly captured in a few strokes of ink and pencil. The exhibition’s title work, Love Letter, similarly conveys a gentle still life with the same effective minimalism.

"Ngā Rauranga o te Mākū: te hā o Haupapa"

(Blue Oyster Art Project Space)

Ngā Rauranga o te Mākū: te hā o Haupapa (video still).

"Ngā Rauranga o te Mākū: te hā o Haupapa" is a collaborative project by Ron Bull (voice), Stefan Marks (programming), Janine Randerson (video), Rachel Shearer (sound), and Heather Purdie (glaciologist and science adviser). The exhibition isan immersive experience, taking us to the heart of Haupapa/Tasman Glacier.

The exhibition — its third iteration after displays elsewhere in New Zealand — uses live weather data and recorded sound and video to bring life to the glacier. The data, as it changes, triggers changes in the artwork, with screen images and the sound of meltwater varying according to the weather conditions. The readings, displayed in one room, also trigger a series of intoned Māori ancestral and mythological names, as if summoning them to the glacier.

We become aware not only of the glaciological "breath" of the ice, and the glacier’s restlessness as it stretches and flows in the light, but also of the wider concept of changes to bodies of ice worldwide caused by changes in the climate. We are forced to acknowledge the spiritual life of the land, as brought down to us through traditional lore, and how it changes and responds to our activity around it. The glacier becomes a living, speaking entity by this process.

"A Joint Exhibition", Jo Kreyl and James Watkins

(The Artist’s Room)

Rural Land and Light, by James Watkins.

The Artist’s Room’s "A Joint Exhibition" is exactly what it says on the tin, with work by two disparate artists, James Watkins and Jo Kreyl.

The two sets work are of markedly different style. Kreyl’s paintings are within the tradition of still life, but are better described as portraits. In each, a single antique toy stands against a soft dark background, this isolation allowing us to focus entirely on the central character. The meticulously depicted subjects are cast lead figures from the 1920s and 1930s, their original paintwork worn away by constant love and handling. Each has been specifically named using a formerly popular but now rare given name. The combination of figure and name makes the images homages to a lost era. In one final work by Kreyl, the same painstaking attention to detail has been made in the sumptuous depiction of a flower.

Alongside, Watkins’ more stylised images sit uneasily. These oil works are strongly cubist depictions of houses and landscapes, the solid angular nature of the buildings and rocks brought into focus by their juxtaposition against soft washes of cloud, as exemplified by the impressive Rural Cubist. Intriguingly, the one work where the sky is also portrayed in a purely cubist style loses some of its impact through the lack of this element of contrast.

— By James Dignan