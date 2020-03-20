Skip to main content
Dunedin
16
|
8
Thursday,
Thu,
23
April
Apr
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Art seen
‘‘Painting After All’’, Gerhard Richter.
Arts Foundation launches artists’ funding platform
Arts Foundation launches artists’ funding platform
Artists, performers, musicians, dancers — creatives of all types often have precarious livelihoods at the best of times, so the Covid-19 lockdown has required some innovative thinking to generate...
Behind closed doors
Behind closed doors
Damien Kurth loves how simple the process of drawing and painting is.
The hills her happy place
The hills her happy place
Bridget Reweti hoped receiving a Frances Hodgkins Fellowship would provide a chance to slow down and develop her practice. She just did not realise how much, she tells Rebecca Fox.
Art seen: April 16
Art seen: April 16
In this week's Art Seen, Robyn Maree Pickens looks at exhibitions from Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo, Louise Bourgeois and the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington.
Art seen: April 9
Art seen: April 9
In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from the Dallas Museum of Art, Anselm Kiefer and Rob McHaffie.
You may not know it but ...
You may not know it but ...
There is a novel in all of us. Actually, there probably isn’t. But maybe a poem. Tom McKinlay gets some pointers from poet Liz Breslin.
Art seen: April 2
Art seen: April 2
In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from the National Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art, Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo, and Eric Schusser.
An art to profit us all
An art to profit us all
The icons of a politically charged environmental spirituality are taking to the street, writes Tom McKinlay.
Art Seen: March 26th
Art Seen: March 26th
In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from Tom Voyce, Mighael Hight, and the Olga Gallery.
Imaginations running riot
Imaginations running riot
Nicola Hansby’s ‘‘Exquisite Corpse’’ exhibition may have fallen victim to the Covid-19 closures but it provides us with a clever idea for filling a few hours of isolation, writes Rebecca Fox.
Wood you believe it is a piece of art?
Wood you believe it is a piece of art?
Some say it is an artwork depicting unity and is worth thousands of dollars.
Art Seen: March 18
Art Seen: March 18
In this week's Art Seen, Laura Elliott looks at exhibitions from Gallery Thirty Three, Lizzie Carruthers, and a joint exhibition from Ola Hoglund and Marie Simberg-Hoglund.
Stone and mirrors
Stone and mirrors
British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor (66) is mounting his largest-ever UK exhibition of outdoor sculpture, including his famous Sky Mirror, a 5m stainless steel disc that turns the world around it...
Paintings colour landscape’s meaning
Paintings colour landscape’s meaning
Colin McCahon is considered one of New Zealand’s key 20th Century painters. To commemorate the centenary of his birth last year, the Dunedin Public Art Gallery is celebrating his Otago connections...
Dunedin Fringe Festival cancelled over outbreak
Dunedin Fringe Festival cancelled over outbreak
The Dunedin Fringe Festival has been cancelled following the arrival of the Covid-19 outbreak in Dunedin.
Fringe Festival shrinks as 31 of 82 performances cancelled
Fringe Festival shrinks as 31 of 82 performances cancelled
Dunedin Fringe Festival will go ahead this week, albeit a little smaller.
Fringe opening night off, more cancellations expected
Fringe opening night off, more cancellations expected
The Dunedin Fringe festival has cancelled it's opening night showcase following today's announcement by the Prime Minister.
Work a response to ‘60s politics
Work a response to ‘60s politics
One of three works by Michael Illingworth (1932-1988) in the Hocken Pictorial Collections is The Painter and the Poet, from 1965.
Arts Seen: March 12th
Arts Seen: March 12th
In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from Terry Stringer, Jason Greig, Kate Fitzharris
