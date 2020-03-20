Entertainment

    Art seen

    ‘‘Painting After All’’, Gerhard Richter.

    "Untitled", by Pedro Comas.

    In this week's Art Seen, Robyn Maree Pickens looks at exhibitions from Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo, Louise Bourgeois and the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington.

    Art seen: April 2

    'Garden Blue', by Kim Sunhyung.

    In this week's Art Seen, James Dignan looks at exhibitions from the National Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art, Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo, and Eric Schusser.

    Imaginations running riot

    Nicola Hansby with works from her ‘‘Exquisite Corpse’’ exhibition. Photos: Supplied

    Nicola Hansby’s ‘‘Exquisite Corpse’’ exhibition may have fallen victim to the Covid-19 closures  but it provides us with a clever idea for filling a few hours of isolation, writes Rebecca Fox.

    Art Seen: March 18

    Freesia, by Jon Thom

    In this week's Art Seen, Laura Elliott looks at exhibitions from Gallery Thirty Three, Lizzie Carruthers, and a joint exhibition from Ola Hoglund and Marie Simberg-Hoglund.

    Stone and mirrors

    Artist Anish Kapoor stands in front of his work Sky Mirror in Porto, Portugal. Photo: Getty Images

    British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor (66) is mounting his largest-ever UK exhibition of outdoor sculpture, including his famous Sky Mirror, a 5m stainless steel disc that turns the world around it...
