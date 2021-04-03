Arts

    Following the threads

    Arielle Walker with first soft light of the rising sun. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    Arielle Walker is dedicated to preserving and learning the traditions of storytelling and textiles. On her first visit to Dunedin she tells Rebecca Fox about the importance of family and making.

    Art Seen: April 22

    BY ROBYN MAREE PICKENS"Captain Paradise", Philip Jarvis(RDS Gallery)In the process of thinking about and with Philip Jarvis’ exhibition Captain Paradise, I am drawn once again to consider the...

    Art Seen: April 8

    From the Banks of Waipahatu toward Punehu Falls, the Catlins, by Wayne Barrar

    Landscapes are ubiquitous in NZ art; with natural beauties stretching the length of the country, there is endless inspiration for artists to depict the peaks and plains, the lakes and peninsulas, the dramatically changing seasons.

    Sculpture in the garden

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

    Dunedin artist Kate Fitzharris works on a ceramic sculpture The Commons, which explores the collision between public and private spaces, in the Dunedin Botanic Garden at the weekend.

    Art seen: April 1

    Fanua 3, by Yuki Kihara

    "A Song About Samoa — Fanua (Land)",Yuki Kihara(Milford Gallery)In Yuki Kihara’s second Kimono series, "Fanua (Land)", the artist continues to examine personal and Samoan national historical...

    Art seen: March 25

    Exquisite Corpse. Image: supplied

    Exquisite corpse is a well-known exercise in which each participant creates a drawing that responds to the indicative lines or forms that cross the crease in the paper preceding it.
