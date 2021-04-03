Skip to main content
Art Seen: May 6
BY LAURA ELLIOT
Author’s success right out of fiction
Author’s success right out of fiction
Aucklander Rose Carlyle is still coming to terms with becoming a published author and having her book scooped up by Hollywood. She tells Rebecca Fox about her dream run.
Art seen: April 29
Art seen: April 29
BY JAMES DIGNAN
‘Completely charmed’ by keen crowds
‘Completely charmed’ by keen crowds
The success of this year’s Dunedin Arts Festival has been "encouraging" for an industry hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers say.
Container mural aims to grab attention for grebes
Container mural aims to grab attention for grebes
While they may have left their summer home at the Lake Wanaka marina, two larger-than-life grebes materialised at Wanaka Wastebusters at the weekend.
Following the threads
Following the threads
Arielle Walker is dedicated to preserving and learning the traditions of storytelling and textiles. On her first visit to Dunedin she tells Rebecca Fox about the importance of family and making.
Art Seen: April 22
Art Seen: April 22
BY ROBYN MAREE PICKENS"Captain Paradise", Philip Jarvis(RDS Gallery)In the process of thinking about and with Philip Jarvis’ exhibition Captain Paradise, I am drawn once again to consider the...
Showing more than its subject
Showing more than its subject
With only one exhibition space and more than 18,000 art works in its permanent collection, there are many treasures that are rarely seen first-hand in the Hocken Pictures collection.
Art Seen: April 15
Art Seen: April 15
Robert Piggott Art Gallery is currently showing Otago artist Kerry Lanauze’s debut exhibition.
Art Seen: April 8
Art Seen: April 8
Landscapes are ubiquitous in NZ art; with natural beauties stretching the length of the country, there is endless inspiration for artists to depict the peaks and plains, the lakes and peninsulas, the dramatically changing seasons.
Sculpture in the garden
Sculpture in the garden
Dunedin artist Kate Fitzharris works on a ceramic sculpture The Commons, which explores the collision between public and private spaces, in the Dunedin Botanic Garden at the weekend.
Launching festival ‘nerve- racking’
Launching festival ‘nerve- racking’
It's almost showtime for the Dunedin Arts Festival 2021.
An important insight
An important insight
A scene from "everyday life" in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery collection provides a missing link, writes Lauren Gutsell.
Reconnecting to whakapapa
Reconnecting to whakapapa
Top New Zealand dancer and choreographer Taiaroa Royal is re-establishing his connection to Otakou by returning to the stage to dance in Dunedin production Wairua.
Art seen: April 1
Art seen: April 1
"A Song About Samoa — Fanua (Land)",Yuki Kihara(Milford Gallery)In Yuki Kihara’s second Kimono series, "Fanua (Land)", the artist continues to examine personal and Samoan national historical...
The directors’ cut
The directors’ cut
As the Dunedin Fringe Festival closes and two other arts festivals loom, their directors peruse each other’s offerings.
Lover of art and life important to nation
Lover of art and life important to nation
Sculptor Peter Nicholls knew how to make a commotion.
Abandoned piano key to exhibition at Artsenta
Abandoned piano key to exhibition at Artsenta
An abandoned musical instrument was the key to a creative art exhibition in this year’s Dunedin Fringe Festival.
Art seen: March 25
Art seen: March 25
Exquisite corpse is a well-known exercise in which each participant creates a drawing that responds to the indicative lines or forms that cross the crease in the paper preceding it.
University art collection worth $80m
University art collection worth $80m
The University of Otago’s art collection is worth more than $80 million.
