Arts

    Making her voice heard

    "Folded in the Hills" curators (from left) Lauren Gutsell, Bridget Reweti and Lucy Hammonds take...

    In the first major retrospective of the late Dunedin artist Marilynn Webb’s work, curators take a look at her print-making practice, her love of the environment in which she lived and the...

    The past is present

    Thomas will miss seeing her work being exhibited, as she is living in Japan. Photo: supplied

    Three Dunedin artists, Ilish Thomas, Madison Kelly and Megan Brady, are featuring in the biggest exhibition of contemporary art ever held at Christchurch Art Gallery.
