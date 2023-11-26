Skip to main content
Art seen: December 14
By James Dignan
Bringing Pacific’s artists to the world
Bringing Pacific’s artists to the world
Pacific Arts Aotearoa brings together the stories of more than 120 artists, curators and community voices spanning six decades involved in New Zealand’s Pacific arts including weavers, tapa...
Secondary scene: Lawrence Area School
Secondary scene: Lawrence Area School
Artwork and stories from Lawrence Area School pupils.
Art seen: December 7
Art seen: December 7
By Joanna Osborne
SUBSCRIBER
Making her voice heard
SUBSCRIBER
Making her voice heard
In the first major retrospective of the late Dunedin artist Marilynn Webb’s work, curators take a look at her print-making practice, her love of the environment in which she lived and the...
Soda kiln creations baked in ‘raging flames’
Soda kiln creations baked in ‘raging flames’
Firing pottery in the raging flames of a diesel-powered kiln is less common than other methods, but a Dunedin potter says it creates the best results.
SUBSCRIBER
Timely exhibition takes look back
SUBSCRIBER
Timely exhibition takes look back
With a major retrospective of the late artist Marilynn Webb’s works being held at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, nearby Olga Gallery has chosen to show a selection of her late son Ben’s works.
British Museum lends ancient vase to Greece
British Museum lends ancient vase to Greece
The British Museum has lent for the first time in 250 years an ancient Greek water vase to the Acropolis Museum in Athens for an exhibition.
SUBSCRIBER
Carving out a 60-year career
SUBSCRIBER
Carving out a 60-year career
Sculptor, silversmith and jeweller Tanya Ashken is looking forward to returning to Dunedin for the latest exhibition of her work.
Art seen: November 29
Art seen: November 29
By James Dignan
Parthenon sculptures: Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM
Parthenon sculptures: Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has accused British counterpart Rishi Sunak of cancelling a scheduled meeting in a diplomatic row over the status of the Parthenon Sculptures.
SUBSCRIBER
The past is present
SUBSCRIBER
The past is present
Three Dunedin artists, Ilish Thomas, Madison Kelly and Megan Brady, are featuring in the biggest exhibition of contemporary art ever held at Christchurch Art Gallery.
Art seen: November 23
Art seen: November 23
By Laura Elliott
Student hopes moa mural will ‘spur action’
Student hopes moa mural will ‘spur action’
A University of Otago student is hopeful her ambitious mural will "spur action" in the Dunedin public.
Rarely exhibited portrait in spotlight
Rarely exhibited portrait in spotlight
A seldom seen portrait can be viewed in a new light, writes Lucy Hammond.
Art seen: November 12
Art seen: November 12
By James Dignan
SUBSCRIBER
Differing world views inspiration for pieces
SUBSCRIBER
Differing world views inspiration for pieces
Pulling together their end of year artworks for the SITE 2023 exhibition is a major milestone for the Dunedin School of Art students.
Secondary scene: St Peter's College
Secondary scene: St Peter's College
Artwork and stories from St Peter's College pupils
Art seen: November 8
Art seen: November 8
By Joanna Osborne
Art seen: November 11
Art seen: November 11
By James Dignan
