Review: Sensational high-energy show carried by strong rock vocals

Reviewer, Elizabeth Bouman

Dunedin's Rock Divas opened a four-performance season in the Mayfair Theatre last evening. I was invited to the preview of this sensational show on Wednesday and what an exhilarating, high-energy show it was for the very responsive audience.

So, what is a Rock Diva? Definitely it’s a talented vocally-trained female singer intent on paying homage to some of the best vocalists of recent years. But take five of them together and you have a confident, uniquely dynamic powerhouse, stunningly costumed in black leather, silver chains and sequins (Jen Hughson) and fully choreographed (Emma Donaldson), committed to delivering a theatrical rock extravaganza with very big sound and nostalgic authenticity.

The essence of the show was strongly rhythmic and, appropriately, the show opened with a commanding short solo drum riff introducing the Divas, who then continued for almost two hours, sharing songs, swapping vocal lines and breaking into close harmony while continually dancing, gyrating and openly enjoying themselves on stage.

Only occasionally did band balance overwhelm the five vocalists, who varied in degrees of vocal agility and diction.

Imaginative strobe lighting and smoke haze (Logan Young) enhanced the performance throughout.

The event was produced by Doug Kamo MC & Creative Management.

The local divas putting their own innovative twist on some of the world’s most popular rock anthems for almost two hours were Anna Langford, Petra Leonard, Hayley Lyndom, Charlotte Washington and Sophie Whibley.

Vocal arrangements and band orchestration were by musical directors Michael Grant and Che Long, also performing with musicians Joseph Balfe, Jack McRae and Sam Healey.

Among the rock hits were Elton John Medley, Pink Medley, Queen Medley, Fleetwood Mac Medley, Sweet Eye of the Tiger (Stevie Nicks), Total Eclipse of the Heart (Bonnie Tyler), The Power of Love (Jennifer Rush), Pour Some Love Sugar On Me (Def Leppard), Alone (Heart), Heartbreaker (Pat Benatar), Whiter Shade of Pale (Procol Harum), Hello (Adele) and What’s Up? (4 Non Blondes).

Such a cavalcade of continuous professional entertainment.

