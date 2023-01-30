Williams showcases his powerful versatility

Delaney Davidson (left) and Marlon Willams. PHOTO:SUPPLIED.

A near-capacity house of a widely mixed audience demographic was wowed by Delaney Davidson and Marlon Williams and band at the Regent Theatre on Saturday night.

Lyttelton’s Delaney Davidson opened the show.

He created an exciting meld of surrealist sonic effects expanding a landscape in which singing cowboy meets blue-grass, bringing to mind US bands such as 16 Horsepower and Wovenhand.

His lyrics are politically and emotionally challenging —and all are delivered with a heavy dose of satiric sincerity.

Davidson powered through his playlist creating a world which could do, as he said, do with an electric shock and a good scrub, perhaps in the kindest way possible.

His wake-up call came in numbers such as Please, written for Anika Moa, where an amorous pursuer becomes coercive, and the extremely black You’ve Changed.

A tribute to Hamish Kilgour nicely conjured up The Clean’s stream-of-consciousness sounds and gentle guitar.

Davidson’s impressive list of local and overseas collaborators points to an ever-evolving talent to keep an eye on.

After a long wait, Marlon Williams made it on to the stage for a generous performance in which most of the audience’s playlist suggestions were politely declined.

He entered the stage in silhouette with an impressive Maori waiata and then moved into a playlist set to still and moving images.

His playlist extended from the gritty Party Boy and Vampire Again to ballads Come to Me, What’s Chasing You?, the painful Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore and Dark Child, and the political Soft Boys Make the Grade.

Williams’ voice has matured, gaining powerful versatility.

Credit must be given to an excellent crew and band. Brilliant.