An arrival at Port Chalmers

John Inches Thomson's grave at the Old Port Chalmers Cemetery. Photo: supplied

The scenery about the lovely harbour of Otago is somewhat similar to that of the West Highlands of Scotland, but to an enthusiastic New Zealander it is much more beautiful.

At the Māori kāik are settled the remnant of what was at one time an important tribe. Here are still to be seen the tryworks erected by the whalers in the olden times for boiling their oil.

As we sailed up the harbour before a light, fair wind on a fine sunshiny day, the sails were clewed up and stowed, the anchor was let go, the chain cable thundered over the windlass and our voyage of 14,000 miles terminated. There landed in Dunedin from the Nelson the nucleus of many generations of sturdy settlers, and let us hope equal to, and superior to their worthy Pilgrim Fathers.

Port Chalmers, which is the Port of Dunedin, was at that time (1862) a small village of about 200 inhabitants. It nestles between two hills in Kopoti Bay, covered with lovely green bush, fern trees and heavy timber. Wooden houses were perched here and there, some others of "wattle and daub", and some of fern trees, and "the little church on the hill" occupied a prominent and picturesque position.

The view of the harbour, coast and islands formed a most enchanting picture. A few sailing craft lay at anchor in the roadstead, the brig Thomas and Henry being the most notable. In the early days of the settlement she was the mail packet, carrying supplies and the European mail from Sydney. The voyage was made once every six months under the command of Captain W. Thomson. The owner, Mr. J. Jones, one of the first white men to land in Otago, was the principal merchant, landowner, banker, and ship-owner, having been originally in the whaling trade. He had his own methods of settling disputed accounts with his captains, which although drastic, saved court fees and lawyer’s charges.

Inviting the unfortunate captain into his back yard, he proceeded to take off his coat, and then gave him such a thrashing, as to meet all demands of equity.

The arrival of the Thomas and Henry was a great event in those days — a cannon was fired, and this was the signal for a general holiday. The settlers mustered from far and near to receive much-needed supplies, and home-letters, and to discuss the latest intelligence brought by the mail, many of them attired in their simple and favourite grey or blue serge shirts, with broad collars of the same material. Otago was originally a Free Church settlement and included amongst the early arrivals was Captain Donald Cargill, the first Superintendent of the province, who was a lineal descendent of Donald Cargill of Blairgowrie, one of the martyrs burned at the stake. Doctor Burns, the pastor of the first Church was another of the first settlers; he was a nephew of the poet.

Although a religious community, a "lock-up" was necessary, but it was chiefly patronised by runaway sailors. Mr Monson, the jailer, used to let his prisoners out in the morning with the stern injunction to be sure to return by six o’clock at night, as otherwise they would be locked out!

Very primitive and simple were the early settlers. A well-known draper was offered for his corner section in Dunedin a large sum of money at the commencement of the gold rush, by one of the "New Iniquity," as the gold-seekers were called, the early settlers being denominated the "Old Identities." The offer was firmly refused, chiefly because Mr B. considered that the amount was more than the land was worth, and the would-be purchaser was told that he could not have come by his money honestly. Money was scarce amongst the community, and bartering was very common; a quarter-acre section of land, which is now very valuable, was in those early days "swapped" for a cart-wheel!

Voyages and Wanderings in Far-off Seas and Lands, by J Inches Thomson (published by Wonderful World)