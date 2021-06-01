Books

    The surprisingly early, enduring, shockingly excluded existence of Indians in New Zealand is the subject of historian Jacqueline Leckie’s new book, writes Bruce Munro.

    Springboks No8 Butch Lochner makes a spectacular leap to get the ball from All Blacks wing Morrie...

    Dunedin author Ron Palenski's new book Brutal: The 100-year fight for world rugby supremacy, charts the history of tests between the All Blacks and the Springboks. In this extract, he paints a picture of the test at Carisbrook during the great 1956 tour.

    Green Party MP Sue Kedgley in Dunedin’s Centre City New World ...

    Sue Kedgley has been involved in activism both in NZ and overseas for half a century. Her work has spanned research, reporting, and presenting for TVNZ; almost a decade in New York involved with the UN and a return to NZ and a new role as a councillor and then Green Party MP. A consistent focus has been advancing the cause of feminism.

    Every few years a new author comes along and fossicks through the Churchill family dirty linen to see what tawdry details remain. Josh Ireland's the latest historian on the conveyor belt, and has found scandal aplenty to fill Churchill & Son.

    Trevor Bentley, the go-to historian of Pakeha captured by or simply living with Maori in the early 19th century, estimates that several thousand such examples exist of which he so far has 841 on his data base. For Transgressing Tikanga, he has chosen 20 first-hand accounts.
