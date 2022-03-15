Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Devotion

    1. Entertainment
    2. Books

    DEVOTION
    Hannah Kent
    Pan Macmillan

    REVIEWED BY ANNE STEVENS

    This wondrous story begins in Russia in 1836 in a small village surrounded by forest inhabited by people who are Old Lutherans. They live secret lives because their King has ordered religious reform; their priests are arrested, their church desecrated and locked.

    Hanne and Mathias, twins, live with their parents Johanne and Heinrich Nussbaum.

    Hanne is 16, a girl who loves nature - its sounds, movement, plants, birds, and trees. She feels and hears them vividly just as she acutely feels how different she is to other girls her age. She has no desire for marriage and feels plain and lonely except when with her brother Matthias. They both grieve the death of their older brother Gottlieb.

    Their parents, particularly their father, are devout and strict Old Lutherans. They are not demonstrative in their love for their children, that is until tragedy strikes on board a ship taking them and the majority of the villagers to South Australia to start farms and create a new village free of persecution.

    There is an immense amount of detail, humour and tragedy in their lives and that of all the villagers around them. We get to know them all intimately especially in the rank, disease-ridden darkness of the ships quarters where they are confined for six months.

    It is heart-rendering and hopeful. The pain of loss is felt profoundly and echoes through the remaining half of the book when the people reach Australia, journey inland and struggle to establish a life and sustenance among the aboriginals who were there so long before them. There are so many stories within stories and challenges within challenges that pull the reader through the plot.

    A book not to be hurried; one to be lost in and uplifted.

