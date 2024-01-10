THE LIBRARIANIST

Patrick deWitt

Bloomsbury

REVIEWED BY JESSIE NEILSON

From much-feted Canadian-American writer Patrick deWitt comes the wholeheartedly charming tale of Bob Comet, retired librarian. With flair, intelligent humour, and endless readability, this novel will cheer up any day. Set in Portland, Oregon, it recounts our protagonist's measured steps through the years, avoiding human contact where he can. Yet now, at the age of 71, he finds himself ready for a social challenge slightly more involved.

Bob is a quiet man. He is one of routine. He dresses according to the weather forecast. He has inherited his mother's mint green house, where he spends his days walking the neighbourhood with pleasure at the changing visual displays, endlessly reading, and tending to domestic chores. He has no real friends, no family, and with his short-lived marriage long defunct, he can indulge his introversion full-time.

On one of his circuits, however, a chance observation causes him to consider his limited life. And so it is that Bob takes up voluntary work at the Gambell-Reed Senior Center. His self-designed proposal had been that he read to the residents, his chosen reading material being Russian short stories. He thinks it would be fun for the group to ‘‘try to identify the cultural through-lines and buried political opinion’’. However, the residents let him know that his idea is not a hit.

They are a bunch of strong-willed residents set in their ways, and as their supervisor warns, meeting them is like a cocktail party with no cocktails. However, their combined personalities are cocktail enough. They are to be the source of adventures, where bellowing, ruddy-faced belligerents mingle with the unceasingly negative. Decrepit escapees make their getaways: though aged, they have their wiles.

This is the present-day setting, and in tantalising segments deWitt also drip feeds us colourful pieces of Bob's past. We hear about his previous libraries of employment, where a once-close acquaintance dares to assert that librarians are an endangered species.

Apparently the ‘‘librarianists will be buried most deeply in the silt’’. Yet Bob maintains his ‘‘uncomplicated love’’ for scissors, paper, and words on the page. He potters on, occasionally diverging to a steak house or funeral parlour, perhaps even a formal date, as each is called for.

There are hints of romance, even love triangles. There are delusional fanatics preaching intolerance, waitresses flirtatious of tongue, venomous librarians, and rioting lumberjacks. Another highlight of this work, amongst many, is the recounting of Bob's earliest days. Such is the level of improbable adventure that it seems out of Roald Dahl.

For one such as Bob, a simple existence within books would be enough. DeWitt reveals that beneath dull exteriors there is a whole landscape writhing. Bob is completely endearing, and reading of his life packed to the brim with adventures is pure joy.

Jessie Neilson is a University of Otago library assistant