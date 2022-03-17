LOOP TRACKS

Sue Orr

Te Herenga Waka University Press

REVIEWED BY JESSIE NEILSON

This book is exceptional, and easily worth any lauding as book of the year. Save this for a clear block of time without interruptions, as it is completely consuming. Wellington writer Sue Orr has published two short-story collections, and this is her second novel.

It is the story of a woman called Charlie, the consequences of her unexpected pregnancy at 15, and the recurrent genes that leap down through the generations, for better or for worse.

Set mostly in the North Island, Loop Tracks switches between first and third person as Charlie regales the reader with her haphazard life choices and directions. We first see her as a teen, surprisingly calm as she boards a plane to fly to Sydney for an abortion.

Her parents meanwhile are at breaking her point, her mother hyperventilating, and her father silent and sad, for the ‘‘seismic scope of her error flattened him’’. It is 1978 and shame hangs thickly.

However, she casts aside the abortion, not from a strong conviction, but more from youthful overwhelm which only masquerades as apathy. Even though she is not allowed to bring up the child, she is still forever the mother, and her child will reappear in her life, as will his offspring.

We next come to know Charlie in her mid-50s, in 2019 as a grandmother, her quirks and daily worries, especially towards grandson Tommy, for whom she has a deep love. Tommy is 18, and ready to fly her nest, but with his own particular basket of peculiarities. Charlie has raised him and helped him through the forest of social interaction. She is adept at psychology and reading people and has taught him how to interpret others' facial and body language and respond appropriately.

It is to be seen whether his grandmother's nurturing will make up for absent parents and the negative influences threatening to batter down the protective family unit. Charlie is aware of how fragile stability can be, stating of Tommy that he likes his loops intact, complete, in infinite construct. She too struggles, with a speech block, but where sometimes her words spin ‘‘fast, faster, until centripetal force sucks them in and splits them open like bloated ripe roadkill’’. The good and bad sit side by side.

Orr's work is beautifully crafted, with a tight and clear structure that links time periods and generations of characters. Images are fresh, the thoughts of a sprightly narrator, where Tommy, like his grandmother, is ‘‘all bones dancing on the glint of a safety pin frame’’.

The narration is unusual, for Charlie as narrator is aware of her audience, telling the story for our benefit, continually injecting humour, often self-deprecating. Charlie the grandmother is spontaneous and generous in her sharing, and for good measure inserts her 15-year-old self beside her present-day one, as a helpful sidekick. This teenager is naive and does not take herself too seriously, and the two versions support each other, beaming themselves up.

The loop tracks are those of history, of families, behaviours and personalities repeating; moral and psychological loop tracks, even artistic and musical ones. Orr perfectly displays all kinds of human emotion and reaction, where the teen Charlie grows to knowledge that the ‘‘black slick’’ in her bones was regret, with an ebb leaving her brittle and bereft.

This feeling, and the ‘‘dirty smudge’’ of shame never fully leaves her, as she tries to do right by Tommy. Charlie is also invested in language and its meanings, where communication and reactions are measured. In fact, her ‘‘humanitarian observing’’ of the lives of others, particularly Tommy's, borders on helicopter parenting.

Orr, together with both Charlie, allow us our voyeurism, and even welcome us in. The story is a fascinating place in which to spend some time, riddled as it is with charm, warmth, humour, and boundless empathy.

Loop Tracks is top of the class, and the author should be extremely proud.