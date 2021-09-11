A change is as good as a rest, they say - and after 40 years of collecting, sorting and selling books and donated items to raise funds for Dunedin’s premiere theatre, the Regent Theatre book sale team reckoned they deserved one or the other.
"It's just being real." That’s what Nelson peanut butter king Pic Picot credits his success in the food industry to, a business which has grown from a market stall to a factory employing 55 people, exporting the spread worldwide.
Dunedin author Ron Palenski's new book Brutal: The 100-year fight for world rugby supremacy, charts the history of tests between the All Blacks and the Springboks. In this extract, he paints a picture of the test at Carisbrook during the great 1956 tour.