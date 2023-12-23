Obituary: Keith Giffen, artist

Keith Giffen created the character of Rocket Raccoon, seen here in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo: Marvel Studios/TNS

Fans from both sides of the comic book divide are mourning the death of Keith Giffen, whose creations included Rocket Raccoon for Marvel and Blue Beetle for DC. A native New Yorker, Giffen’s breakthrough work was on the DC superhero comic Legion of Super-Heroes, especially the "Great Darkness Saga", which made a super-villain of Darkseid. — it remains one of the most famous storylines featuring those futuristic characters. After co-creating the alien mercenary Lobo for DC, Giffen was head writer on Marvel’s Annihilation series, which eased the way for the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise. His endless invention was hailed by peers as having greatly influenced the shape of 21st-century superhero story telling. Giffen died on October 9, aged 70. — Agencies