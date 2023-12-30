Obituary: Michael Bishop, writer

American science fiction writer Michael Bishop was part of the new wave of science fiction writers in the 1970s who wanted to eschew the pulp fiction past of their genre and become mainstream authors. While contemporaries such as Ursula K. Le Guin and J.G. Ballard achieved that, Bishop remained best known in the F and SF world, where he was and remains a highly influential author. Bishop was twice awarded the Nebula award, in 1981 for his novelette The Quickening and in 1982 for his novel No Enemy But Time. He also received four Locus Awards and was nominated for numerous Hugo Awards. He published 15 novels, three collaborative novels and more than 150 pieces of short fiction. He released 11 collections of his shorter works. Bishop died on November 13, aged 78. — Agencies