Friday, 11 March 2022

Writing in the Dark

    WRITING IN THE DARK
    Will Loxley
    Weidenfeld & Nicolson

    REVIEDWED BY CLARKE ISAACS

    This is a fascinating analysis of the literary lives of a dozen well-known writers who spent World War 2 in London throughout the Blitz.

    The author’s erudite style brings to life the varied persona of writers whose talents were exercised in circumstances that tested to the utmost their vulnerabilities.

    Virginia Woolf, George Orwell and Dylan Thomas are just three of a varied coterie who saw out many months in most testing circumstances.

    The author’s brief also included a thorough analysis of the successes and travails of Horizon magazine, which ceased publication in Christmas, 1949, exactly a decade after its inception.

    Described by one commentator as ‘‘an undersung era in British literary life’’, this well-researched book that thoroughly analyses that era, will amply reward not only informed English literary lovers but also general readers.

