Colour back on red carpet ahead of SAG Awards

Colour returned to the red carpet on Sunday for the Screen Actors Guild (Sag) award on a night expected to celebrate female empowerment in the midst of the sexual misconduct scandal sweeping the United States.

From I, Tonya star Allison Janney in metallic silver and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown in metallic pink, to Chrissy Metz from This is Us in bright blue, most of the stars swapped the black gowns that marked support for victims of sexual harassment at the Golden Globes two weeks ago for brighter hues.

Nevertheless, the annual ceremony in Los Angeles, celebrating acting achievements in film and television, will be a female-powered affair, with women presenting all 13 of the awards.

The gala dinner will be hosted by a woman - actress Kristen Bell - and films by and about women are expected to fare well.

The ceremony takes place on the second of two days of marches by hundreds of thousands of women throughout the United States.

Accusations of sexual misconduct have forced dozens of powerful men in Hollywood and beyond to step down, be fired or dropped from creative projects.

James Franco and Aziz Ansari were seen as front-runners for Sag awards two weeks ago, but it was not clear whether they will attend Sunday's ceremony.

Franco, a best actor nominee for A24 studio's indie cult comedy homage The Disaster Artist, has kept a low profile since he said allegations against him by five women were "not accurate."

Ansari, thought to be a front-runner for his Netflix comedy series Master of None, made headlines after a woman described feeling violated following an awkward date last year. Ansari said he believed their sexual activity was consensual.

While women did not turn out dressed in black en masse on Sunday, many of the movies and TV shows up for honours have strong female points of view.

Fox Searchlight's dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, about a furious woman seeking justice for the murder of her daughter, has a leading four nods, including the top prize of best cast ensemble.

A24's mother-daughter comedy Lady Bird has three shots at a Sag statuette: best ensemble and for actresses Saiorse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

Netflix's World War Two racial drama Mudbound, directed and written by a woman, and starring Carey Mulligan and Mary J. Blige, is also in the mix.

The Sag awards are indicators of likely Oscar success because actors form the largest group of voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Sag also hands out awards for television, with Big Little Lies, female wrestling drama Glow, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and women's prison series Orange is the New Black all competing.

Winners all in bold:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Mudbound"

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

BEST ACTRESS

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Milly Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Glow"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Marc Maron, "Glow"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Morgan Freeman