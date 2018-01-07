Actresses to wear black at Globes protest

Nicole Kidman (right) with Big Little Lies co-star Reece Witherspoon. Photo: Getty Images

The usual Golden Globes glamour and spectacle will be usurped by Nicole Kidman and Hollywood's other elite actresses when they mount a campaign against sexual abuse and harassment at the award ceremony.



The actresses are expected to wear black gowns on Sunday (Monday NZ time) in response to scandals involving disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and numerous other high-profile men.

"I think it is so important right now we are all together and we are helping each other, can make change happen and make this a safe world for all of us," Kidman said ahead of the Globes ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Kidman has a strong chance to win a Globe, providing a huge platform to address harassment in their acceptance speeches.

She is expected to repeat last year's double Emmy win with two Globes for starring in and producing the TV mini-series, Big Little Lies.

The Sydney-raised actress played a physically, sexually and psychologically abused mother in the series.