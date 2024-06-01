Obituary: Louis Gossett Jr, actor

Actor Louis Gossett Jr in Los Angeles, California, in 1985. Photo: Getty Images

Ground-breaking actor Louis Gossett Jr was only the second black male actor to win an Academy Award, and also a tireless civil rights advocate. New York-born, Gossett Jr spoke candidly about the racism he had encountered early in Hollywood, including being handcuffed to a tree after he was stopped for walking in Beverly Hills at night.

He had turned his back on a basketball career as a teenager and immediately found success on Broadway, before heading west to try to break into film and television.

His breakthrough came in 1977, playing Fiddler in the TV mini-series Roots. Gossett Jr won the best supporting actor Emmy and never looked back. His Oscar nod came in 1982, winning best supporting actor playing a no-nonsense drill sergeant in An Officer and a Gentleman. Among a range of charitable and community work, Gossett Jr also founded the Eracism Foundation to combat racism. He died on March 29 aged 87. — Agencies