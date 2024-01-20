Obituary: from presidents to prancers, an actor of great range

Tom Wilkinson at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards with his best supporting actor gong for playing Benjamin Franklin in John Adams. PHOTO: REUTERS TOM WILKINSON

Actor

A Yorkshire man with the range to play everything from US presidents to an unlikely male stripper, Tom Wilkinson was one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and for a time a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Wilkinson was equally as convincing whether playing Horatio in Hamlet or a Batman supervillain.

Wilkinson was born in Leeds in 1948, and perhaps owed his ability to master accents from either side of the Atlantic to having spent part of his childhood in Canada.

He studied literature at university and joined the University of Kent Drama Society after being asked to direct a play, the catalyst for his enrolling at Rada.

Two decades of hard work followed, as Wilkinson racked up a dizzying array of stage, television and film credits but battled to break through into the elite echelon.

However, he did meet his future wife Diana Hardcastle, a fellow actor, while working on the 1986 mini-series First Among Equals.

They married two years later and had two daughters.

The couple would play go on to play opposite each other as Joseph and Rose Kennedy in the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys.

In 1994 Wilkinson, who was blessed with exquisite comic timing, finally found a role meant for him, playing Seth Pecksniff in the BBC’s adaptation of Dickens’ Martin Chuzzlewit.

Another bravura turn in a screen adaptation of a classic novel, playing Mr Dashwood in the 1995 film Sense and Sensibility, opened further doors, but it was his sensitive portrayal of unemployed former steel mill supervisor Gerald Cooper in 1997’s The Full Monty which propelled Wilkinson into the big time.

He won the Bafta that year for best supporting actor.

A surprise hit — although not to any New Zealander who had seen Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair’s play Ladies Night — the Full Monty was followed by significant roles in Wilde, Oscar and Lucinda and Shakespeare in Love, for which Wilkinson and the cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Hollywood came calling and Wilkinson was cast in movies as diverse as Rush Hour, Batman Begins, The Patriot, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Valkyrie.

His presence added a lustre to many a blockbuster and was recognised with two Oscar nominations, one for best actor for 2001’s In the Bedroom and one for best supporting actor, opposite George Clooney in the 2007 film Michael Clayton.

Wilkinson also made many an appearance in prestige TV miniseries and films, and in 2009 he won a Golden Globe award and an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in John Adams.

Wilkinson was also Emmy-nominated for roles in Normal, Recount and The Kennedys.

In 2005, Wilkinson was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to drama. Later significant films included The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Selma, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Denial.

Wilkinson died on December 30 aged 75.

His The Full Monty co-star Robert Carlyle was among many peers who paid tribute.

"He’ll be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him," Carlyle said.

"Such a huge performer, a real titan of an actor, one of the greats of not only his, but of any generation." — Agencies