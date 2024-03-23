Obituary: Tom Priestley, film editor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Born in London in 1932, Priestley began his professional career at Shepperton Studios in various capacities, including as an assistant sound editor.
Sixties classics Whistle Down the Wind and This Sporting Life established his reputation and brought him to the attention of Hollywood: future credits included Leo the Last, Deliverance (for which he received his Oscar nomination), The Return of the Pink Panther, Tess, Voyage of the Damned, 1984 and White Mischief. After film work dried up Priestley devoted himself to his father’s legacy, managing his estate and also The Priestley Centre for the Arts in Bradford. He died on December 25, aged 91. — Agencies