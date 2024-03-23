Obituary: Tom Priestley, film editor

British film and sound editor Tom Priestley, the son of author J.B. Priestly, UK, 21st March 1973. Photo: Getty Images

Although Tom Priestley always lived in the shadow of his famous father playwright and novelist J. B. Priestley — and was president of the J. B. Priestley Society — he was an Oscar-nominated film editor in his own right.

Born in London in 1932, Priestley began his professional career at Shepperton Studios in various capacities, including as an assistant sound editor.

Sixties classics Whistle Down the Wind and This Sporting Life established his reputation and brought him to the attention of Hollywood: future credits included Leo the Last, Deliverance (for which he received his Oscar nomination), The Return of the Pink Panther, Tess, Voyage of the Damned, 1984 and White Mischief. After film work dried up Priestley devoted himself to his father’s legacy, managing his estate and also The Priestley Centre for the Arts in Bradford. He died on December 25, aged 91. — Agencies