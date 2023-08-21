Quiet life ambushed

Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin and Harriet Sansom Harris in Jules. Photo: TNS

In his new film Jules, Ben Kingsley plays Milton, a lonely old man in a small town whose quiet life is turned upside down when an alien spaceship lands in his azalea bushes.

It’s a movie that’s alternately funny and heartbreaking. For Kingsley, 79, accepting the role offered by director Marc Turtletaub was an easy decision given the unlikely pairing of influences Kingsley recognised in Gavin Steckler’s script.

"Reading the screenplay, I went through several different perceptions rapidly," Kingsley says.

"Starting with it possibly being The Tragedy of King Lear, and then on page 10 or 11 it turned into E.T.

"It was a very intelligent combination of the two," he says. "That you have the extraordinary ambush, into a man’s life, of the completely unexpected and inexplicable. But at the same time the journey towards the end of that man’s life, which is tragically almost predictable."

Suddenly, Milton’s quiet life of speeches no-one listens to at the city council, and his daughter’s fretting that his memory is slipping, has the excitement of an unexpected visitor.

Q. As you were saying, Milton doesn’t feel seen. Tell me about finding your way into such a quiet, private character, a man who seems more perturbed that the alien landed on his azaleas than the fact that there’s an alien in his house.

A. A couple of keys. One, I think, is something said by — if I dare quote Hamlet, just very briefly please. He talks to the other actors about the modesty of nature. Therefore, I, rather than project into the camera a characterisation, I had to almost put that into reverse, and keep my approach and my performance as faithful to Milton’s limited experience.

And, as you say, a man of very few visitors. And sometimes quite a lot of words, but the fact is no-one’s listening. So he’s a man who is neither seen nor heard. And that has to be played modestly. And, because he’s neither seen nor heard, I think that the fact the universe sees and hears him and visits him, I can’t play that. I have to play the vacuum that is built by that experience.

So a very, very wonderful acting exercise, and a wonderful approach to storytelling that one isn’t often offered.

Q. You mentioned that the look of the film helped capture aspects of the story and its characters.

A. Our wonderful director of photography (Christopher Norr) captured something that Marc and I discussed early on. We’re both very fond of one of your great American painters, Edward Hopper. And some of the scenes of the house, the window, the light, are very, very Edward Hopper.

Edward Hopper was a great exponent of light, shade and colour. And I believe that we’ve captured some of the Americanness that Edward Hopper captured in his paintings. In a sense, they’re paintings about ordinariness, but they’re very compelling to look at. I think that’s the excitement of this project. You have an opportunity to make ordinariness into something compelling.

Q. Other than the alien Jules, who doesn’t speak, you have the most time on screen with Jane Curtin as Joyce and Harriet Sansom Harris as Sandy, who Milton at first doesn’t want to let know about his alien guest. What was it like working with them?

A. They both have different skills. They bring different notes and musical instruments to the trio, and they were faithful to it.

Harriet is emotionally supremely articulate as an actor, and used her wonderful range of emotional articulacy very carefully, caringly, lovingly and fondly to serve the narrative. Which she does beautifully.

And Jane, I think Jane gives a very brave performance because Jane’s skill set is as a comedienne. And she actually put down a lot of her bag of tricks. I don’t mean that unkindly, but comedy is very technically demanding, and she didn’t rely upon years of brilliant technical comedy skill. What she did was revert to an ordinariness and a naturalism that in turn was very touching and moving, and at times very amusing.

Q. Both Milton and Sandy have adult children they don’t see all that often. Talking about playing father to Zoe Winters as Denise, does your own experience as a father enter in?

A. What I try to do is allow some empathy to come into play on my behalf, but at the same time, I have to disappear. — TCA