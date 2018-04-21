Schumer adds modern twist to familiar format

I have a weakness for Hollywood transformation movies (in a lot of ways Big is still my favourite Tom Hanks film), so seeing Amy Schumer’s take on the whole make-a-wish-and-magically-become-another-person thing was interesting.

I FEEL PRETTY

Directors: Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Busy Phillipps, Aidy Bryant, Adrian Martinez, Tom Hopper, Lauren Hutton, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski

Rating: (M)

★★★★ (out of five)

I Feel Pretty (Reading) makes a good go at updating the old format. Schumer’s self-loathing Renee Bennett makes a wish one stormy night to become beautiful but it is actually a bad concussion from a fall that leaves her feeling her wish has come true.

Believing she is now a babe, she boldly chats up a guy she meets while in line at the dry cleaners and applies for her dream job as receptionist at snooty cosmetics company Lily LeClair. The high-end fashion types at LeClair have never met a ‘‘normal’’ woman before, and Renee comes across as an exciting breath of fresh air.

Her boss, Avery LeClaire (Michelle Williams), is soon turning to her for advice on how to appeal to women who buy make-up at the supermarket.

Schumer is very good. Her face registers all the hurt of pre-concussion Renee and once she starts to feel gorgeous she is hilarious. I Feel Pretty deals with self-confidence issues, but it is not a mean film.

The people who meet new Renee are nonplussed by her high opinion of her attractiveness, but they are soon charmed by her breezy self worth and never try and burst her bubble.

As a feel-good movie, I Feel Pretty has all the ingredients to become a classic.

- Christine Powley