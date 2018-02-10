Simply entertaining

Writer-director Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa struck gold in 2016 with Three Wise Cousins, a self-financed and distributed NZ-Samoan comedy that took almost a million dollars at the Kiwi box office, primarily through grassroots marketing and strong word of mouth.

HIBISCUS & RUTHLESS

Director: S.Q.S

Cast: Suivai Pilisipi Autagavaia, Anna-Maree Thomas

Rating: (PG)

★★★ (out of five)

With a new alias (S.Q.S), and a larger crew and budget, his follow-up, Hibiscus & Ruthless (Reading), is well on the way to repeating the success of its predecessor, and for good reason; it’s a sweet-natured, funny and unpretentious crowd-pleaser that plays to its strengths and knows its audience.

It also has a couple of very endearing lead performances from Suivai Pilisipi Autagavaia as the straight-laced Hibiscus, and Anna-Maree Thomas as her rather more eccentric best friend Ruth. Unlikely allies since their school days, they’re now in the all-important final year of an engineering degree at the University of Auckland.

Coming from a family in which her mother drummed into her the importance of hard work and study at the expense of any fun, not to mention a strict "no boyfriends" policy, Hibiscus nevertheless finds herself being wooed by three different suitors, and so it’s up to Ruth to help keep her free of temptation and on track with her studies.

And that’s pretty much it ... a simple set-up mined for as many laughs as possible while quietly sidestepping some minor limitations, at times playing like a top-notch web series being shown on a cinema screen, yet with enough charm that to criticise it on any deeper level would just be petty.

- Jeremy Quinn