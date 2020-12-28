Wonder Woman breaks pandemic box office record

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Of that total, an estimated $US16.7 million came from US and Canadian theatres, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said. That ranked as the highest domestic box office opening since the novel coronavirus shuttered theatres in March, though the numbers were a fraction of those typical for a big-budget action flick.
Millions of people also watched "WW84" at home in the United States, where the movie was made available to stream via WarnerMedia's HBO Max, the company said in a statement.
Total viewing hours on HBO Max tripled on Friday compared with a typical day in the previous month, according to the statement.
Warner Bros said it would accelerate development of a third "Wonder Woman" movie also written and directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as the lasso-wielding warrior.