Artists serve creative platter

Artists Dani Lucas and Greg McLeod of Dunedin with the "Kai Maps" exhibition at Artsenta. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A juicy fruit, a tiny Toblerone and an up-sized kiwifruit is quite the unusual platter, but for the artists of Dunedin’s Fringe Festival this is but another delight for the senses.

The "Kai Maps" exhibition hosted by Studio2 and Artsenta is a display of kai-themed artworks created by artists of the disabled community.

Artists made hand-drawn maps of Dunedin identifying community gardens, foodbanks and sites for affordable food all around the city.

Artsenta director Paul Smith said the exhibition brought a creative response to a very real social issue.

The exhibition highlighted the importance of food amid the pressures of food security and inflation, an issue everyone faced.

The topic of food security really resonated with their community and they wanted to provide a resource to support people in challenging times.

"I’m certainly heartened by the number of initiatives out there.

"There’s ways where we can connect more people to those things, that needs some ongoing work.

"That’s part of what we’re trying to achieve with this exhibition," Mr Smith said.

The exhibition was very creative, playful and at times comical.

He described an artwork of a gold bar that melted into a poached egg sizzling on a hot road.

"Eggs are like gold, they’re expensive and difficult to get."

All the artworks were made from recycled materials.

Mr Smith said viewers could expect to be wowed by the colourful food creations.

"It’s a banquet that you can’t eat, but you do enjoy the experience.

"There’s some really inventive and fun things to look at and some surprisingly useful information about what resources are out there to support people."

Studio2 art facilitator Georgina Young said "joy and fun" were at the heart of the exhibition.

Artists found a lot of joy from collecting the recycled materials.

Their menu featured a party cake created from sewn and painted textiles and two gingerbread men made from repurposed fabric.

She was pleased the exhibition promoted inclusivity in their community.

