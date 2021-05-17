Monday, 17 May 2021

Be amazed on repeat

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Entertainment
    2. Gaming

    RETURNAL
    From: Sony
    For: PS5
    Rating: (M) ★★★★+

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. I have died but come back to life, and I am standing outside my spaceship again. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. When I explore this planet for a second (a 52nd?) time, I notice the environment has changed, and things are no longer where they were. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. Without realising it, I have acquired knowledge, and I find I can navigate areas of this strange place easier than before. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. There is a strange signal, something called White Shadow, and I must explore this area and defeat a range of brutal enemies to find it. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. That appears to be a corpse lying on that rocky outcrop and ‘‘OH MY GOD, THAT CORPSE IS ME’’. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. Something attacks me. It is some sort of super-creature, a boss if you will. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. I do not have special powers but I can run like the wind, and dash quickly from side to side, and I notice that when I do that, these balls of fire coming at me have no impact on my health. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. Strangely, that building up ahead looks exactly like my childhood home, and when I explore it, vivid memories come flooding back. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. After some exploration, I discover unusual bits of alien technology, that I can scavenge and use to find out more about an extinct civilisation that once lived on this planet. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. I have a plain sidearm, but it has the neat effect of producing a special firing mode if I depress the trigger all the way, and there are new, more powerful weapons that I find scattered around the landscape. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. This feels like deja vu, and I notice that upgrades to my operating system and some new weapons stay with me even if I ... but I am distracted. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. I am skilled in many areas but there is something about this adventure that is just horribly difficult, and I feel at the end of my tether. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. Everything is so dark. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene. I have crash-landed my spaceship Helios on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. All is lost, and I just want to get out of here. Something attacks me. I die quickly.

    I am Selene.

    I die quickly.

    I die quickly.

    I die quickly.

    I die quickly.

    (You get the point. Returnal is amazing, and frustrating. It is simple, and the hardest game I’ve ever played. It is a third-person adventure space shooter — technically known as a roguelike, or a time loop game — but it is about so much more. You will love it, and you will hate it. Either way, you must play it. And you will die quickly.)

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter