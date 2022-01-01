I’ve always thought horror was strange. Who would willingly play a game designed to frighten them? Well, myself of course. Horror has always been fun to play through and it comes in different forms, whether a jump-scare fest or a slow psychological burn.
Majorly-hyped game from extremely wealthy company gets released. Game turns out to be in basically a half-finished state. Gamers express emotions ranging from disappointment to anger. Company swings into damage control mode, pumps out a bunch of fixes and, eventually, the game gets good.
We live in an interesting new era of game releases. Thanks to the advent of digital distribution, if there’s something wrong with your game, no problem; just fix it with an update. This allows games to be supported easily and negates the cost of physical production.
Iron Harvest has a great dieselpunk aesthetic going for it. There’s a lot of care that went into the look and feel of the game, and it really shows. But this effort is somewhat squandered by mediocre story, writes Michael Robertson.