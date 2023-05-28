Skip to main content
The swing’s the thing
What does it feel like to be swinging through the streets of New York City?
Still perfect, 13 years on
The greatest game of all time.
Life in venerable series yet
Sports games have been coming quicker than Hayden Meikle can play them.
The (im)perfect crime
Hype is a fickle thing, but if you play video games for long enough, you learn to dull it down.
Cold comfort farm
Welcome to 2023’s big budget cosy farming simulator.
Like a comfy pair of cleats
Nit-picking is the only option when reviewing the latest edition of a sports game seemingly five minutes after the last one came out.
Tech review
Well, I didn’t expect this.
Fantastic start, but magic wears off
Pikmin 4 sometimes feels like the perfect game.
Video games in an evolving world
In my mind, video games are an escape from your limited reality into a limitless cosmos.
Snooping in the rain
Making a good mystery game is all about balance.
Less comfortable with the sound on
Headphones are an investment for your ears.
See you in Hell
Don’t you hate it when games companies quickly rush out a poorly-polished sequel in a popular franchise that’s basically a copy-paste job of the same old game with a few re-skins and updated maps?
Don’t miss this Link
In 2017, the much anticipated shake-up to the Zelda formula, 'Breath of the Wild', finally arrived.
Sony's PSVR2: It's all on your head
Virtual reality gear still hasn’t made the sort of waves on the home gaming scene many anticipated. Undeterred, Sony has doubled down with the PSVR2. Ben Allan takes a look.
In the big leagues
There was a time when the undisputed best sports game series crown was contested by football heavyweights Fifa and Pro Evo, gridiron powerhouse Madden, and peerless basketball title NBA 2K.
Are you not entertained?
I’ve always avoided turn-based games, and especially tactics style ones.
Pupils’ designs cross the Pacific
Pupils’ designs cross the Pacific
Games about escaping a dark foreign planet or a school full of evil teachers performing strange rituals are examples of what Dunedin and Japanese pupils came up with during the recent Cross Pacific Game Jam.
Tech review
Confession: I have never been much of an “audio guy”, largely being content to use whatever pair of cheap earphones that came with a long-since-dead cellphone I can find lying around the house.
Otago game developers, Japanese pupils to team up
Dunedin secondary school pupils will have the opportunity to create video games with pupils in Japan this weekend.
Aloy back in the saddle
Game developers need to be careful when bringing out add-ons for wildly successful games.
