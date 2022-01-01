I’ve always thought horror was strange. Who would willingly play a game designed to frighten them? Well, myself of course. Horror has always been fun to play through and it comes in different forms, whether a jump-scare fest or a slow psychological burn.
Majorly-hyped game from extremely wealthy company gets released. Game turns out to be in basically a half-finished state. Gamers express emotions ranging from disappointment to anger. Company swings into damage control mode, pumps out a bunch of fixes and, eventually, the game gets good.