    The Hive have learned some nasty new tricks in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

    Four-and-a-half years after its release, Destiny 2 just seems to keep powering on, with any signs of a Destiny 3 out of sight over the horizon.

    Among various other activities, Taikawa Tamati-Elliffe (left) streams to encourage gamers to...

    ​Three out of four Kiwi kids see streaming as a viable career option. What does that sentence even mean!? Bruce Munro takes a deep dive in the swift-flowing online-video-communities river.

    Card games get creepy in Inscryption.IMAGE: SUPPLIED

    I’ve always thought horror was strange. Who would willingly play a game designed to frighten them? Well, myself of course. Horror has always been fun to play through and it comes in different forms, whether a jump-scare fest or a slow psychological burn.

    Rather than setting off with a hiss and a roar, Battlefield 2042 has stalled somewhat on start-up...

    Majorly-hyped game from extremely wealthy company gets released. Game turns out to be in basically a half-finished state. Gamers express emotions ranging from disappointment to anger. Company swings into damage control mode, pumps out a bunch of fixes and, eventually, the game gets good.
