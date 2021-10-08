Hilary Barry roasts anti-vaxxers' attempt to get her fired

Hilary Barry has blasted back at poor-spelling anti-vaxxers who have now launched a petition calling for her to be fired.

The Seven Sharp host has had to endure a targeted online trolling campaign after encouraging Kiwis to do their bit during the pandemic and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

After calling them out for their attacks earlier this week, Barry has addressed a petition to "remove her from the airwaves", and even managing to misspell her first name in the process.

"The anti-vaxxers are the kings and queens of misinformation," she said.

"So it's no surprise really that they've launched a petition to have me fired for supporting New Zealand's vaccination efforts while not even bothering to check how to spell my name.

"Nice own goal darlings," she added. "#getvaccinated Unite against Covid-19."

Her fans encouraged her to keep fighting the good fight in the comments and thanked her for her efforts.

"Brilliant! Goes to show what a great impression you are making to all the anti-vaxxers," one fan commented.

Another said: "Lol they're never going to get anywhere with their silly petition, darl, you keep doing you and stand strong in your shoes."

The petition accused Barry of bullying for simply stating public health advice.

Barry gave her followers a sweet incentive for getting vaccinated: she promised to send a chocolate fish to those who went out and got their first vaccination and emailed her proof.

"I can confirm what you heard on @SevenSharp is true. I will send every person who has their first Covid vaccine this weekend a chocolate fish. Send proof of vaccine and details to sevensharp@tvnz.co.nz," she posted on Twitter last week.

But her advocacy resulted in vindictive comments targeting her on social media.

Earlier in the week, Barry shared screenshots of comments from angry anti-vaxxers telling her to "stop bribing people to get the death jab".

"Ever wondered why more high profile people don't put their hands up and declare themselves pro-vaccine?" she wrote on Twitter.

"Here's a snapshot from just the last hour. Can't be stuffed hiding their names anymore."

The comments she shared called her a "cow", "disgusting", and a "muppet" for encouraging her viewers to get the jab.

"You are a nutter, go away and hang your head in shame."